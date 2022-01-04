BREAKING: Akshay Kumar-starrer Prithviraj’s release postponed due to increase in Covid-19 cases: Bollywood News





Since December 2021, the number of Covid-19 cases in the country has multiplied, possibly due to the Omicron variant. Although the number of severe hospitalizations and deaths is negligible, the fear is that the sudden surge in cases could once again strain our healthcare system. The Delhi government was the first to shut down cinemas on December 28. This resulted in the postponement ofJersey, with Shahid Kapoor. The sports drama was due out on December 31. The year 2022, meanwhile, began with the announcement of SS Rajamoulis. RRR to be pushed forward indefinitely. With the exponential increase in cases day by day, everyone has started to brace themselves for the fact that more and more states will ask theaters to close. In such a scenario, releasing a big movie can be risky. And for biggie producers, releasing their film in such uncertain times can be suicidal. Bollywood Hungamahas now exclusively discovered that Yash Raj Films (YRF), the producers ofPrithviraj, have now decided to postpone their film. When you have a safe blockbuster at your fingertips that will appeal to audiences across the country, you can’t bet with such a huge product. Prithviraj will massively help bring people back to theaters and it can’t come out when it doesn’t meet that goal. From a business perspective, too, it doesn’t make sense to compromise a movie that is going to make the box office moolah. It’s a no-brainer to postpone the film and assess Omicron and the COVID-19 scenario before taking a call on the film’s next release date, a trade source has revealed. YRF was waiting until the last minute to see if the situation in India and abroad improves, but the rate at which coronavirus cases are accelerating, it has forced their hand to retain the bigger headline. Everyone is watching Prithviraj storm the box office and set new milestones in the post-pandemic era and YRF is committed to that belief. They will end this project when it can set the box office ablaze, the source added. Besides Akshay Kumar,Prithvirajalso stars Sonu Sood, Sanjay Dutt and marks the debut of Manushi Chhillar. It is headed by Dr Chandraprakesh Dwivedi. YRF had released the teaser for the film on November 15th and it was very well received.Bollywood Hungamarecently reported that the trailer for the film was slated for release on December 27, but it was postponed as YRF was monitoring the Covid-19 situation. Incidentally, this is the second time that an Akshay Kumar star has been postponed a few days before its release due to the pandemic.Sooryavanshiwas slated for release on March 25, 2020, but it was pushed back indefinitely as the country was in lockdown. It was finally released over a year later, on November 5, 2021. An industry insider said, SooryavanshiThe trailer had already been released on March 2, 2020. Yet the film never went stale and viewers watched it in hordes as soon as it hit theaters. As forPrithviraj, the trailer and the songs haven’t been released yet. Therefore, it can be confidently said that it will open very well on every release. Also read:Akshay Kumar star Prithviraj is in trouble again; Gurjar community holds protest in Rajasthan More Pages: Prithviraj Box Office Collection BOLLYWOOD NEWS – LIVE UPDATES Catch Us For Latest Bollywood News, Bollywood New Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movie Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today and Upcoming Movies 2021 and stay up to date with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

