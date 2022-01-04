‘Spider-Man’ perches third place among all Hollywood movies ever released in India





Bombay: In just 18 days since its theatrical release, “Spider-Man: No Way Home”, starring Tom Holland and Zendaya in the lead roles, has become the third-highest grossing Hollywood film in India, after ” Avengers: Endgame ‘(2019) and’ Avengers: Infinity War ‘(2018). To date, the film, which has surpassed the $ 1 billion mark overall, has grossed Rs 259.67 crore in India, or Rs 202.34 crore after tax. This makes it number 3 of all films released in India in 2021, following “Pushpa: The Rise” by Allu Arjun and “Sooryavanshi” directed by Akshay Kumar. Analysts expect global profits for “Spider-Man” to rise sharply after its release in China, the world’s largest cinema market. The film’s unexpected success would have been a cause for celebration, without the shadow of the Omicron wave, which forced the Delhi government to shut down cinemas and several state governments to revert to the 50 occupation rule. %. Two upcoming big-ticket releases – the Shahid Kapoor-directed cricket drama “Jersey” and Telugu director SS Rajamouli’s multilingual “RRR” – have been put on hold because their creators wish to wait and watch how the Covid surge- 19 grows apart. Speaking about the success of ‘Spider-Man’, Sumit Kadel, independent film business analyst, said, “It must have worked out well because this is a Marvel Studios film. Films from the Marvel Universe are extremely popular in India The bringing together of all the actors who had already attempted the title role, namely Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, also did the trick. Karan Taurani, Media and Internet Research Analyst, added, “The film offers a large-scale cinematic experience. This is why people came out to watch the movie in large numbers because this experience cannot be reproduced on a smart screen or on television. Focusing on the audience profile, Taurani said, “If you look at the demographics, what’s missing in theaters right now is the 45-60 age range. These are people who did not start coming to the movies like before the pandemic. Dating from younger audiences, however, has reached pre-pandemic figures. “ “Spider-Man,” Taurani concluded, has really benefited from “dating with young people.”

