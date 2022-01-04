Adele and Sheeran lead in sales, but UK backed in 2021 by Abba and Queen | Music industry

Adele and Ed Sheeran may have topped UK sales in 2021, but it’s decades-old songs by heritage players like Queen and Fleetwood Mac that have helped millions of Britons weather the pandemic, music industry figures suggest.

British artists made up eight of the top 10 albums listened to in the UK last year, and many won’t be surprised to learn that the No.1 and No.2 spots were taken by Adele and Ed Sheeran respectively with their releases. successful 30 and =. The two made more than 500 million streams in 2021 in the UK alone, plus billions more globally, according to data released by the BPI Record Label Association on Tuesday.

The album Adeles, her fourth, was released in November and recorded 262,000 sales in the first week. Sheeran also had the best-selling single of 2021 with Bad Habits.

However, the list revealed that during troubled times, many people seek the familiarity and comfort provided by classic acts, many of which are discovered by new generations of music fans through streaming. At No.5 on the chart of best-selling and most released albums in 2021 was a record originally released 40 years ago: Greatest Hits by Queen, with tracks such as Bohemian Rhapsody and We Will Rock You. .

No 8 was Diamonds, an album of Elton John’s greatest hits. Originally released in 2017, it features classic songs from 1970 through 2016. No.9 was 50 Years Dont Stop, a career-spanning collection of Fleetwood Mac released in 2018. new music. Abba has staged pop’s biggest comeback with its new Travel collection, which will be accompanied by a digital avatar concert residency in a London arena starting in May.

Newcomers have managed to educate themselves, however, with American singer Olivia Rodrigo and British rapper Dave making the top 10 albums. The BPI said streaming in particular allowed a wide range of new UK artists, from guitar bands such as the Lathums to soul singers, including Joy Crookes, to break into.

One hundred and eighty artists have streamed over 100 million UK streams in the past 12 months, while over 1,900 artists have had their songs broadcast at least 10 million times in Britain.

As streaming continues to dominate the way we listen to music, the vinyl renaissance continued at a steady pace in 2021, with sales at their highest level in three decades. Another blast from the past, audio cassettes have seen a resurgence, sales increasing by a fifth to an 18-year high, providing further evidence of the appeal of music recorded in physical formats.

Overall, UK recorded music consumption grew 2.5% in 2021, with 159 million albums or their equivalent released or purchased in all formats.

Streaming accounted for 83% of overall music consumption in the UK last year, when people listened to more than 147 billion audio streams, up 5.7% from the 139 billion in 2020, according to the BPI.

However, the appetite of some music fans for vinyl shows no signs of abating. The format challenged supply chain and production challenges in 2021 to rack up a total of 5.3 million copies sold. This is 11% more than the previous one and this represents a fourteenth consecutive year of growth. One of the biggest hits was Abbas Voyage, which has been described as the best-selling vinyl of the century.

Compact discs have been on the decline since 2004, although by 2021 the rate of decline has slowed to 11%, the BPI said.

Geoff Taylor, CEO of BPI, said: As our lives continue to be disrupted, the past 12 months have served as yet another reminder of the important role recorded music plays in our lives. At the same time, the rise of streaming has enabled more artists than ever from all walks of life and eras to build new fan bases across the globe and forge successful careers in music.