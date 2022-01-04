MTV Reality star Madisson Hausburg mourns son 3 weeks after stillbirth

Madisson Hausburg remains in mourning.

For the most understandable reason imaginable.

On Saturday, the Siesta Key star, 27, honored the day her son was due home after his stillborn at 37 weeks, via a touching tribute on Instagram.

At the end of last month, Hausburg announced this tragic news in a similar fashion.

“Today is Elliot’s due date. The day we were supposed to bring our baby home to snuggle up and walk around the family.

“The day he would meet all his uncles, aunts and grandparents.

“The very first grandchild in my family,” Hausburg wrote alongside a picture of his arm with a tattoo of his son’s first name written in cursive.

You can see the snapshot here:

“Instead, today marks 3 weeks since I gave birth to my sleeping little angel,” she added. “Three weeks since the last time I held him in my arms and kissed his perfect and precious cheeks.”

Hausburg and Elliot’s father Ish Soto tied the knot in October.

In her touching article, the MTV personality said she felt like she was stuck in the “limbos” between being a new mother and not being able to care for her child.

“My body is still in physical pain to feed my baby boy,” Hausburg wrote.

“My heart and mind still can’t figure out he’s gone. Everything sets me off, I find his pajamas in the laundry or I wander the grocery store like I did a hundred times when he was in my stomach. . “

Concluded the actor of Sieta Key:

“I feel so broken and lost without my son. They say ‘grief is just love with no place to go.’ I feel it so deeply right now. “

Just devastating.

Totally and completely.

On December 21, Hausburg announced on Instagram that she had given birth to a stillborn Elliot nine days earlier … alongside a photo of a special keepsake box honoring the child.

“Instead of leaving the hospital with our beautiful baby boy, I was taken away with just this memory box,” the MTV star wrote at the time.

“It is true what they say that there is no greater love than the love of a mother.

“And there is no deeper pain than losing a child.”

On Saturday, meanwhile, Hausburg thanked all who have reached out and offered their condolences during this difficult time, writing:

“You have no idea how much this means to us and makes us feel less alone. I’m learning more and more about stillbirths, miscarriages and infant loss.

“It breaks my heart that so many people are going through this nightmare and can understand this pain. I sincerely hope everyone has a great year and 2022 brings new joy and new hope.

“Please keep our little Elliot in your thoughts and prayers

In conclusion, Madisson also noted that the tattoo in the photo above is “my first and only”, allowing it to “carry you forever in my arms”.

“I love you very much, baby E!” Concluded Hausburg.

Soto, who is a former producer of the cable network reality show, also shared a touching post on his Instagram page last month … “

“The pain of losing a child and the agony of seeing my beautiful wife suffer will haunt me for the rest of my life,” he wrote at the time.