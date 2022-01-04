Big Daddy Weave bassist dies of COVID-19 – Billboard





Big Daddy Weave bassist and singer Jay Weaver has died of complications from COVID-19. He was 42 years old. His brother, Mike Weaver, frontman of the veteran Christian group, broke the sad news on social media on Sunday January 2. “My brother Jay went to be with Jesus just a few hours ago,” said Mike Weaver in the emotional music video for Instagram, adding that Jay died of “complications with COVID-19 on top of anything he had ever had. “ He continued, “You saw him walk through the uphill battle and you helped him through so much. The Lord has used it in such a powerful way on the road for so many years. Anyone who came in contact with him knows how real his faith in Jesus was. Even though COVID took its last breath, Jesus was there to catch up. “ To explore

See the latest videos, graphics and news Formed in 1998 in Mobile, Alabama, Big Daddy Weave has released nine studio albums to date. The last set of the group, that of 2019 When the light comes, peaked in 14th place on BillboardThe list of the best Christian albums. Last year the group landed its sixth leader on Billboard‘s Christian Airplay chart with “I know”. The band’s other chart-topping songs include “Alive”, “My Story”, “The Only Name (Yours Will Be)”, “Redeemed” and “Every Time I Breathe”. Jay Weaver was hospitalized at the end of December due to complications from the coronavirus, according to a Big Daddy Weave Instagram post. The musicians health problems date back to 2016, when both of her feet were amputated in an attempt to save her life from infection. In August 2020, the Big Daddy Weave said on social media that he was on dialysis to help kidney function. “I’m heartbroken for my family here, but (also) for Jay’s family in Florida,” Mike Weaver added in his video. “But we all really wanted to thank you for walking with us through so much, you know, for so long.” Jay Weaver is survived by his wife, Emily Weaver, and three children, Makenzie, Madison and Nathan Weaver, the Tennessee reports. Watch Mike Weaver’s moving announcement about his brother’s passing below.

