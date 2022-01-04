How and why I started | Lifestyle and entertainment

I am often asked how I learned computer science, why I write, how long have I been writing these columns for the Daily News-Record, and how did I get to do the radio show on WSVA? So, for the first of my 2022 posts, let’s go over something that I find boring, but you’ve asked for a lot.

My computer experience came from a job; however, not a computer related job. I was a banker who made large commercial loans at a bank in Virginia, but only out-of-state projects. I’ve always been a gadget guy; I had a pocket calculator with red LEDs and people thought I knew things. In 1981, the best programmable financial calculator ever (still considered so by many), the HP-12C, was released. Got one for work and used the heck of it for many years. The president of the bank came to see me one day and asked me, since I was the gadget guy, if I wanted to try something new. Sure thing! Enter two guys with a big white thing with a screen. It was an IBM PC, Model 5150. The president told me to stop my current job for six months and learn how to use this new technology to make money for the bank. As the IT people were leaving, I asked them how to turn it on. It all started then. I took a class or two and realized that I could hunt and peck to get most of it. Around 1992, I started giving computer classes at technical centers and community colleges. In 1999, I became a full time computer scientist for the local mobile phone company.

Then how about that writing thing? I have a friend who has a friend and introduced us. She was a successful writer. She had about 12 novels to her credit, now over 20, and numerous magazine articles. I told him about my desire, perhaps like yours, to write the next great American novel. I struggled to maintain it after a few chapters. I would be bored and move on. She suggested that I write something smaller on a regular basis and continue, making a habit of writing more often. I cleverly said, uh, like what and for whom? She said to write, you have to write about something you love and can talk about. As for who, call your local newspaper and tell them your idea. So, I emailed the editor of DN-R thinking, No one wants to read something from a computer nerd. I told him that I would like to write a computer column for the locals. He said, OK right now. My first column for the DN-R was published in January 2002. This means that I have just completed my 20th year of writing. The novel still has beginnings and stops; most of the time stops.

Finally, what about the computer radio talk show? Around 2006, I called WSVA and spoke to someone there. I asked if they had seen my articles in the DN-R. They said yes. I asked if they would like me to do an occasional computer talk show for local listeners. He said thank you, but no thank you. Three years later, at the end of 2009, I got a call from someone else at WSVA asking if I could do a short blurb on an upcoming IT project. I said, of course! I gave a quarter-hour lecture on this long-lost threat. He asked me if I wanted to do a monthly show. He said, it might be interesting. Fuck straight dude! My first radio talk show was with Jim Britt on the third Monday in January 2010.

What could be the next step? TV! No, a professional told me that I have a face for the radio. Next week, I’ll pick up with the first or two regular 2021 posts in review. Happy 2022!