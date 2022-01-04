2022 Grammy Awards May Postponed Due to Omicron Variation – Billboard





The Recording Academy is likely to postpone the 64th annual Grammy Awards, originally scheduled for Jan.31 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, to a later date due to the omicron variant, according to multiple sources. A source with direct knowledge says it “seems likely.” To explore

See the latest videos, graphics and news This would be the second year in a row that the Grammys have been postponed due to COVID-19. Last year’s show was originally scheduled for January 31, 2021, but on January 5, 2021, it was postponed to March 14 due to a spike in COVID-19 cases in Los Angeles. Around this time, the show was also moved from the Staples Center (the old name of Crypto.com Arena) to the nearby Los Angeles Convention Center, which helped keep the crowds down. Trevor Noah, host of Comedy Central’s The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, hosted last year’s show and is slated to host this year’s show as well. The Recording Academy is notorious for preferring to host the show in a full capacity arena as it earns considerable ticket revenue. They would lose that if they put on a scaled-down show like they did last year. The MusiCares gala, scheduled for January 29 at the Los Angeles Convention Center, and the Clive Davis and Recording Academy pre-Grammy gala, scheduled for January 30 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., Would also move in this scenario. . Joni Mitchell is slated to be named Personality of the Year at the MusiCares Gala. Rob Stringer, president of Sony Music Group, is expected to receive the Grammy Salute to Industry Icons 2022 award at the pre-Grammy gala. A Recording Academy spokesperson stressed that no decision had been made and called for caution against speculation sparked by an anonymous source. The broadcast will be produced by Fulwell 73 Productions for the Recording Academy. Ben Winston, Jesse Collins and Raj Kapoor are executive producers; Kapoor also serves as a showrunner. Jeannae Rouzan Clay joins the team as executive co-producer. Hamish Hamilton, who took over from Louis J. Horvitz as manager last year, is expected to return as manager for the second year. This year’s Grammy nominations were announced on November 23, 2021. Jon Batiste is the top nominee with 11 nods, followed by Doja Cat, HER and Justin Bieber with eight nods each. This year marks the first time the Grammys have had 10 nominees in each of their so-called Big Four categories – Album, Record and Song of the Year plus Best New Artist. This story is developing.

