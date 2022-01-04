Thor Love and Thunder’s Valkyrie gets a makeover, actress Tessa Thompson shaves her head. Look at the picture





Tessa Thompson is set to reprise her Valkyrie in Marvel’s next big release, Thor: Love and Thunder. While we’ve loved his fiery character in the MCU so far, it looks like Valkyrie will be getting a new look as well. In a new photo taking the tour, Tessa shared her superhero’s upgraded look.

The photo shows Tessa posing in a mirror selfie as she wears a new costume. It’s black and white and Tessa flaunts braids with part of her head shaved. Whether the creators tried to keep her new look on the lines of the Marvel comics remains to be seen. For now, Valkyrie is intriguing enough fans ahead of the film’s arrival later this year. @lovethundernews VALKYRIE pic.twitter.com/FyxaIMm5dU regi (@ ReginaBenavid18) January 2, 2022 Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie was last seen in Avengers: Endgame, fighting alongside the OG Six and every other MCU superhero against Thanos’ army. The film ends with Thor Hand over the responsibilities of ruler of Asgard to his staunchest soldier, before boarding the spaceship with the Guardians of the Galaxy. Thor: Love and Thunder is the fourth film in the standalone Thor franchise. He brings Natalie Portman back as Jane Foster to assume the mantle of the God of Thunder and wield the Mjolnir. The actor said the film will pick up elements from the famous Mighty Thor script. While Chris Hemsworth will return in his lead role, he also stars other Marvel actors like Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Sean Gunn, Pom Klementieff and more. The director of Taika Waititi will have Christian Bale as Gorr the Butcher God, the villain of the film, and Russell Crowe as Zeus, the Marvel character derived from the mythical Greek King of the Gods.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/hollywood/thor-love-and-thunder-valkyrie-gets-a-costume-upgrade-actor-tessa-thompson-shaves-her-head-see-photo-7705120/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos