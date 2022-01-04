The awesome new chapter of the ‘Star Wars’ sagaExBulletin







Disney + In one of the final episodes of the brilliant AMC drama series breaking Bad, a supporting character named Saul Goodman, a sneaky lawyer played by Bob Odenkirk, reveals his secret plan for survival. He will adopt a new identity and, in the best case scenario, if the going goes well, lead a Cinnabon in Omaha. And that’s exactly what happened, at the start of an equally wonderful spinoff series, You better call Saul, who took this peripheral character and made him the star of his own show. That’s what Jon Favreau, the creator of Boba Fett’s book, made with this new fantastic Disney + series. Favreau made the first Iron Man film, the one that established the modern universe of Marvel superheroes. He also created The Mandalorian, so he already worked that same magic for the Star wars the universe too. And with his new Boba fett spin-off, it starts again, impressively. You can go really deep into the weeds by describing and dissecting this Star wars stuff after all, there’s almost 50 years of on-screen history but I’ll try not to. All you need to know, really, is that Boba Fett is a bounty hunter who first showed up in The empire strikes back, and seemed to die in the next movie, Return of the Jedi. Decades later, in a series of Star wars prequels of films, the father of Boba Fett was presented, played by Temuera Morrison. On television, Morrison now stars as the son, Boba Fett first in The Mandalorian, and also in this new series. In The Mandalorian, Boba and his fellow bounty hunter, Fennec, helped save Baby Yoda from his evil captors and reappeared, in a teaser at the end of last season, to kill another. Star wars villain, a descendant of Jabba the Hut. I know, it feels deep enough in the weeds already, but stick with me. These are the building blocks of Boba Fett’s book. The first episode was the only one shown to critics, but it’s a good one. It is written by Favreau and is one of three episodes directed by Robert Rodriguez, who is really comfortable with action, humor, and special effects. Boba Fett’s book is loaded with all three. He explains, in flashbacks, how Boba escaped death long ago and also picks up the current story, with Boba and Fennec trying to rule the city after killing his ruthless dictator. Boba hopes to introduce a more benevolent rule but his partner Fennec has other ideas. She is played by Ming-Na Wen, who played a martial arts expert in the ABC series Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD, and portrays an even tougher character here. The biggest name of Boba Fett’s book, So far, it’s guest star Jennifer Beals, who makes a small appearance in the first episode. But it’s the story, and the way it’s told, that really powers the show. The first 10 minutes contain no dialogue, which is a bold move, but it works. The characters are well defined, the action is thrilling and the special effects are as good as in any STar wars movie. When Boba Fett takes on a giant six-limbed lizard, this battle scene is better than anything Godzilla movie, old or new. Music by Ludwig Gransson, who also provides music for The Mandalorian, majestically strange is a strange cross between a score by John Williams and a spaghetti western. Many of the same writers and directors of The Mandalorian also do double duty for Boba Fett’s book and in my book, that means this final chapter of “Star Wars” is in very good hands.

