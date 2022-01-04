Alexander goes to Austria to fulfill his dream of becoming a professional ballet dancer





Ben Alexander knows that fulfilling his dream of becoming a professional ballet dancer means sometimes having to leave family and friends behind to make it happen.

Content of the article Ben Alexander already knows that fulfilling his dream of becoming a professional ballet dancer means he will sometimes have to leave family and friends behind.

Content of the article When he was only 10 years old, Alexander left home to study at the National Ballet School of Canada in Toronto in pursuit of this dream. Today, the Chatham native, 19, moves to Austria at the end of the month to join the Vienna State Ballet company. Alexander said he feels some of the same emotions he felt almost a decade ago as he embarked on his professional career, which once again means leaving family and friends behind. He also noted that part of him is nervous. What’s going to happen ? Is this the right decision? said Alexander. But then I really have to focus on the fact that this is an amazing, once in a lifetime opportunity that I just have to grab. The company of the Vienna National Ballet had a place for a dancer and Alexander was recommended by the artistic director of the national schools as a possible candidate. Alexander traveled to Vienna at the end of October, where he spent a week attending corporate classes, working with teachers and ballet masters. He also attended rehearsals and was invited to attend one of the company’s performances. When I was there I was super excited because every day I fell more and more in love with the city and the business, he said. He loved watching the dancers to learn their styles and see how he could fit in and be a part of the company. It was a little scary, he said, admitting a little self-doubt, but I stayed calm, calm and collected. I just passed. Photo by Diana Martin / Diana Martin / Chatham Daily News / QMI Agency The first person to recognize Alexanders’ talent was Florence Abel, a veteran dance teacher in Chatham, who has been teaching for 64 years. When her former student was only seven, she predicted he would be the next professional dancer she trained.

Content of the article I saw it right away, said Abel. He loved it from the day he walked in and he was so excited. Abel also cited Alexander’s impressive talent and work ethic, noting that he was able to complete the Royal Academy of Ballet’s 3rd and 4th grade exams in a single year rather than the typical two. Abel said she was very proud of Alexander: I think he will do well. Alexander credited Abel with putting him in his way. She maintained a very rigorous and strict environment, but it was also very loving, he said. She was truly there for me every step of the way. I wouldn’t have gone to (the national ballet school) without her. I owe a lot to this woman; she is very inspiring. The challenge of learning ballet is one of the things that appealed to Alexander. It was so demanding and I was always looking for something to constantly improve. Alexander stood out in his class at the National School, winning the coveted Christopher Ondaatje Ballet Prize which recognizes outstanding achievement through discipline and commitment to ballet, academics and personal development. He was able to work with other ballet companies during his time at the National School, including a month in Melbourne, Australia during the summer of 2018 to train with the Australian Ballet School. In the summer of 2019, he was in Tokyo, Japan, to play La Bayadère in a gala. In February 2020, just before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, he traveled to Hamburg, Germany to perform at another ballet gala. I had a lot of opportunities to travel during my time at (the national school), for which I am really grateful. I am living my dream. It’s very surreal at the moment, he added. I left with the goal of eventually being a lead dancer and I’m one step closer to making that dream come true. [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.chathamdailynews.ca/entertainment/local-arts/alexander-off-to-austria-to-fulfill-dream-of-being-professional-ballet-dancer The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos