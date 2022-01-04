7 Bollywood celebrities who rocked the Boss Lady pantsuit look





Power dressing in the form of a pantsuit is back in fashion again, but this time with a dash of Gen-Z chic. Bollywood celebrities have embraced this trend and are making gorgeous style statements with their signature touches. Ranging from sequins to the prints on these suits, the ways in which pantsuits can be styled are truly limitless. Are you wondering how you can dress like your favorite celebrities? Well, we have specially designed for you the most stylish looks that will make you look forward to your next stylish outing. 1. Kiara Advani the Kabir Singh | Actress Kiara Advani knows how to get into work mode in one of her favorite outfits, pantsuits. She undoubtedly looked confident in a purple colored V-neck pantsuit with puffed sleeves off the shoulders in a T Skaff number. She completed her look with pointy heels and parted hair. The look is surely the one we can go for our next corporate party, isn’t it? 2. Kriti Sanon Kriti Sanon is without a doubt one of the best dressed actresses in our Bollywood industry. The tall beauty looks lovely every time she steps into a pantsuit. This time it was a stylish brunette. To make it a little different, the actress directly wore a V-neck vest with no shirt underneath. She topped it off with a bun and heels which gave it a clean and polished look. 3. Nora Fathi The power of talent Nora Fatehi stepped up her fashion game as she entered Bollywood and she was also not behind when it came to the pantsuit trend. Who Said A Pantsuit Has To Be One Solid Color? Bollywood celebrity Nora Fatehi has something to do with it. The pantsuit she chose by Naeem Khan was different and stylish in sequins in aqua blue, orange, black and red tones. Going with the flow, Nora Fatehi’s pantsuit also had a deep v-neckline and a little puff around the shoulders. 4. Tara Sutaria Student of year 2 Actress Tara Sutaria is also active in following trends, but always in her own way. She teamed a plaid pantsuit with a plain white cropped top, keeping the jacket open. The white stiletto heels were just enough to complete her professional yet relaxed look. 5. Sara Ali Khan Young star Sara Ali Khan looked daringly fierce as she stepped into an all-red pantsuit. The actress decided to keep it simple and neat with heels, straight pants and a jacket on top with slits on the sleeves down from the elbows to the wrist. If red is your favorite color, we recommend trying out Sara Ali Khan’s look the next time you feel like getting dressed. 6. Priyanka Chopra Another one of our red beauties is the style icon Priyanka Chopra. Like Sara Ali Khan, Priyanka Chopra decided to go all red but with a totally different look. Sporting a belt over her waist and a deep neckline, ditching the usual shirt, Priyanka completed her look with big hoops in her ears and flowing hair as she poses in New York City. 7. Gauri Khan The belt was also part of Gauri Khan’s chic pantsuit look, but this time it was a bit wider and the tracksuit was printed in shades of gray and yellow. Yes, you heard right. If you get bored easily with solid colors, try on the printed pantsuits next time and trust us, they are always so chic. Wondering what to wear for the return to work? Consider looking at a few of these looks fused together to pull off your look.

