Beloved comic actor whose career spanned seven decades

Born: January 17, 1922

Passed away: December 31, 2022

Although she is best remembered for playing the naive Rose Nylund in the hit comedy The Golden Girls (1985-92), Betty White, who died aged 99 three weeks before her 100th birthday, has was for seven decades one of the most beloved performers on American television. An accomplished professional, she has won eight Emmy Awards, the first and last separated by over 60 years. She was also a trailblazer in the 1950s, one of the first female television producers, and 30 years later the first game show host, nicknamed a femcee.

All four of The Golden Girls’ lead actors won the Emmy Awards for Best Actress, but Whites came in first, in 1986. Maybe that’s because she played the guy; Rose was the opposite of her role on the Mary Tyler Moore Show, as Sue Ann Nivens (1973-77), who hid her complicit nature under a sugary surface, while playing the role of Happy Homemaker at the station. television where Mary worked.

From 1983 to 1986, White and Rue McClanahan starred together in Mamas Family, a spin-off of the Carol Burnett Show; when they left to join The Golden Girls, McClanahan was cast as Rose, while White was set to play the White manhunter. Director Jay Sandrich suggested the two should swap roles, and the chemistry immediately succeeded.

Betty moved with her parents, Horace White, an engineer, and Tess (née Cachikis), to Los Angeles during the Depression, and graduated in 1939 from Beverly Hills High School. her school theater colleagues included future movie star Rhonda Fleming. She starred on an LA TV channel that year, but made her acting debut at the Bliss Hayden Little Theater.

During World War II, she served in the Womens Voluntary Services, making her film debut in Time to Kill (1945), a short film produced to inform the military about military education programs.

After appearing on radio shows, she got her own local program, the first of four Betty White shows she would star in. In 1947, she married Agent Lane Allen; they divorced in 1949.

White quickly turned to game shows and late-night chats, especially as a frequent guest on Jack Paars, precursor to The Tonight Show and regular at Password, with whose host, Allen Ludden, she had played in the summer stock. White and Ludden were married from 1961 until his death in 1981.

In 1962, she made her film debut, playing the role of a senator in Advise and Consent, but although she put in a solid performance, it took 36 years before White returned to the big screen. Meanwhile, her friendship with Passwords creator Bob Stewart and his producers Mark Goodson and Bill Todman kept her busy on their other shows, such as Whats My Line ?, To Tell the Truth and Passwords of many successors. .

Her career was reborn in 1973 when she made her debut as Sue Ann in the third season of Mary Tyler Moore Shows, hired because she and Ludden were friends with show producer Grant Tinker, who saw what the script provided for. that Sue Ann be played by a sweet icky type Betty White. She won the Emmys for Best Supporting Actress in 1975 and 1976.

At the end of the show in 1977, she began her fourth Betty White show. She appeared in several television dramas before, in 1983, becoming the first woman to host a game show with Just Men !, in which a panel of men helped women win cars. She landed a daytime Emmy, her fourth overall.

She had a recurring role on The Love Boat before making her mark again on Mamas Family, which led to The Golden Girls, which revolved around four older women living together in Miami. She was the last surviving member of the four.

When Bea Arthur left The Golden Girls in 1992, the other three lead roles continued in The Golden Palace for two seasons. White has shown no signs of slowing down, as the title of his second book, Here I Go Again: My Life In Television (1995) suggests. She appeared on Marie Osmond’s series Maybe This Time (1995-96) and was busier than ever as a guest, winning her sixth Emmy as Best Guest Star on The John LaRoquette Show (1996).

In 2010, after a Facebook campaign, she became the oldest person to host Saturday Night Live, joking that at her age, she contacted old friends with a ouija board.

In 1999, she started two sets of playing the mother of a single father (Alfred Molina) in Ladies Man. She appeared as Catherine Piper in the David E Kelleys series The Practice and its spin-off, Boston Legal, and in 2006 made her soap opera debut The Bold and the Beautiful, as the mother of the matriarch of series. She proved so popular that her role was extended for three seasons, until 2009. She started another TV sitcom, Hot in Cleveland, in 2010, at the age of 88, and she lasted for five. series.

During this time, she returned to the big screen in Dennis the Menace Strikes Again (1998). Among the films that followed, her best roles were in Lake Placid (1999) and The Proposal (2009).

In 2015 an Emmy Award for Lifetime Achievement.

Outside of the entertainment industry, she was active in animal charities and the Los Angeles Zoo Betty and Friends: My Life at the Zoo, was published in 2011. She told the Chicago Sun-Times that, in addition to her acting, i also want to be remembered as a lady who helped animals.