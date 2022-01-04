EOne and NENT Make Dramatic Contract for Slate, Including “Family Law” in “Into the Badlands” – The Hollywood Reporter





Entertainment One (eOne) has signed a major multi-rights deal with Scandinavian giant Nordic Entertainment Group (NENT) for more than 700 hours of dramatic content. The deal, announced on Tuesday, gives NENT the rights to eOne’s fictional series catalog across the company’s European footprint, including the Nordic and Baltic regions, Poland and the Netherlands. This is the most important deal ever between the two companies. Highlights of eOne Drama Package include new Australian prime-time series The news reader, Canadian legal drama Family law, and the comedy-drama Canuck Contraband alcohol. Major library titles include multiple seasons of AMC martial arts action In the Badlands and western Hell on wheels, and the supernatural medical drama Maintain hope, which ran for five seasons on Hulu. The deal is the latest in a buying spree from NENT Group, which is expanding its streaming library as it rolls out its Viaplay online service outside of Scandinavia. NENT launched Viaplay US at the end of last year and plans to hit the UK and Dutch markets in 2022, followed by Canada and the German-speaking territories by the end of 2023. NENT has made deals for the best sports rights , including the European KSW Mixed Martial Arts Tournament and Africa Cup of Nations football for its European territories. NENT also doubles its original productions, recently giving the green light to the ITV co-production Litvinenko with David Tennant (Doctor Who) as former KGB officer Alexander Litvinenko, who was infamous by Russian agents using radioactive polonium, and the Connie Nielsen series The Dreamer – Becoming Karen Blixen on the famous Danish author of Out of Africa. The company also signed a multi-year production and development agreement with MGM International Television Productions for six original international English-language series, including an apocalyptic thriller. The last light, starring and produced by Matthew Fox (Lost), and the western drama series Billy the kid from Vikings writer Michael Hirst with British actor Tom Blyth (Blessing).

