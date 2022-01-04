The Bollywood controversy on the kiss scene

Bollywood actors Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn and Sunny Deol avoid the kiss scene.

REPUBLIKA.CO.ID, NEW DELHI – Film-film Bollywood known for his characteristic dramatic musical song. In general, the original film India rarely show kissing scenes.

Bollywood star Salman Khan gained attention when he revealed his guiding principles in the film. The actor with a fortune of $ 300 million just promoted his latest release Antim Where The final truth in English.

He said audiences paid attention to the characters he often played, namely that there had never been bad language or scenes of exposure, making love or kissing. Salman admits he doesn’t do these things.

According to him, this is how cinema should be. But today the trend is different.

“My mother, my father, my elders, my family, their children have seen my films. So I want it to stay clean, “he said Bollywood Hungama, reported in Desert, Tuesday (1/1/2022).

The thing that disappointed Khan, the appearance of the service Diffusion like Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hotstar and others have changed the rules of censorship. Indian cinema has evolved over the past century, especially in the way it appeals to its audiences. All cultures, languages ​​and religions being different, the kiss on the screen remains the subject of controversy and debate, in one or more forms.

Art and culture always go hand in hand, and the key to understanding the censorship laws that govern this $ 2.5 billion industry is the culture it came from. Most people often think of Bollywood as a cloned version of Hollywood. Although the term “Bollywood” came into circulation in the 1970s, it became an industry in its own right at the turn of this century.

According to Assistant Professor in the Department of Film, Television and Media at the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Swapnil Rai, the first Hollywood movie was made in 1910. The first Bollywood movie was made in 1913. along with the rest of the western world, ”said Swapnil Rai.

Although Bollywood movie Often referred to as a musical, it’s not a Hollywood-style musical. Root song and dance as part of tell stories derived from Sanskrit dramaturgy in the genre of mythology.

Hollywood films are known for their three-act structure, but take a break, just before a small climax or what is called an “interrupt cinema”. However, the two-part structure can be seen in all 90s Bollywood movies like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, and Dil Toh Pagal Hai.

The rules were different when India was governed by less strict British law. The kissing scene is still controversial. Movie Zarina which was performed by Ezra Mir in 1932, featured 86 kisses and was subsequently taken off the circuit, according to India time. Cinema 1993 Karma with Devika Rani, was also ignored, as Zarina.

“But after independence, in 1947, the censorship became different and more violent,” Rai said.

Nehru and Gandhi did not see films as a very positive influence on society. For this reason, Bollywood is largely ignored as an industry.

There is no legal prohibition, but the kissing scenes rarely appear on the big screen. Creative ways can be devised to depict intimate moments, such as two flowers touching each other, the camera moving away as a couple approaches or using romantic songs and dances. The rest is up to the audience to interpret the relationship.

University of Oregon English professor Sangita Gopal doesn’t think this controversy should be seen as a cultural ban. Instead, it’s an opportunity to better design the scene, to be creative, through romantic songs and more.

The kiss scene reappears in the film Sublime Love Where Satyam Shivam Sundaram in 1978, according to the archives The New York Times. This marks the start of a realistic and logical portrayal of love, but the state remains angry.

Southern State Chief Minister Tamil Nadu called it an insult, threatening to organize mass protests if the film was shown. There are reports that the government is launching a campaign to remove kissing from films. Movie Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak 1988 adaptation of Romeo and Juliet also features a kiss scene.

Many Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn and Sunny Deol always stay away from the kissing scenes. But when Shah Rukh Khan first kissed his onscreen co-star in Jab Tak Hai Jaan in 2012 he had a real impact in the industry.

“Shah Rukh Khan defines what it is to integrate. If he does, that’s okay, “said Sanjay Srivastava, professor of sociology at the Institute for Economic Growth at the University of Delhi. The New York Times.

A service Diffusion like Netflix and Amazon Prime previously uncensored, but now the government is pushing for regulation. Rai argues that the point is that the film reflects the anxiety and preoccupation with the national culture.

In the context of Indian films, there is a large Hindu-Muslim gap that often flows into the script of the film. The Netflix TV series “A Match Boy” in 2020 faced backlash when Hindu girls and Muslim boys kissed outside a Hindu temple. In today’s world, when socially prohibited or unconventional relationships are shown onscreen, Gopal said, they can still cause controversy. , but the kissing ban appears to have been lifted.