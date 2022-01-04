Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds donates $ 10,000 to charity after Wrexham FC player tragically loses baby to stillbirth





WREXHAM owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney donated 10,000 to charity following the tragic death of Red Dragons midfielder Jordan Davies’ baby. Davies and his partner Kelsey Edwards lost their child last month when baby Arthur was ‘born asleep’. 3 Jordan Davies plays midfield for Wrexham Credit: Getty 3 Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds took over at Wrexham in February 2021 Credit: Reuters A GoFundMe The page was then created with donations going to the Sands charity, which stands for Stillbirth & Neonatal Death Society. On the page, Kelsey wrote: “Our baby boy, Arthur Andrew Davies was born sleeping on December 14, 2021. The support we received during this time was incredible. “The butterfly suite at the Wrexham Maelor is available exclusively for grieving families and is funded by Sands UK. The suite is away from the study room and provided accommodation with a kitchen, living room, bedroom and bathroom for make the circumstances as pleasant as possible. She then added: “The midwives provided round the clock care and made sure we were comfortable and they really couldn’t do enough for us. “We were given the time we needed with our boy and we were supported throughout. They also provided us with a keepsake box with things to cherish forever! “Sands supports anyone affected by the death of a baby, works in partnership with healthcare professionals to try to ensure bereaved parents and families receive the best possible care, and funds research that may help reduce the number of dying babies and families devastated by it. Most read in the Premier League “We are eternally grateful to Sands and all the staff at Wrexham Maelor. “Sweet dreams my dear boy. The GoFundMe page was created with the goal of raising 1,500 for Sands. But Reynolds and McElhenney, alongside their partners Blake Lively and Kaitlin Olson, got the ball rolling with a donation of 10,000. Over 13,000 were raised – with over 200 supporters adding contributions. Reynolds and McElhenney bought a 100% stake in National League team Wrexham in February of last year. They have since donated over $ 2 million to the club and were able to attend their first game in October. To donate to the GoFundMe page, click here Read our Transfer News Live blog for the latest rumors, gossip and closed deals 3 Ryan and Rob attended their first games in October Credit: La Méga Agence

