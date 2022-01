Betty White’s agent reveals cause of actor’s death, denies false rumors related to COVID recall

ANI |

Update: 04 Jan 2022 9:02 AM IS

Washington [US], Jan 4 (ANI): Shattering false rumors related to COVID-19 recall, agent for legendary actor Betty White recently revealed that the actor passed away peacefully in his sleep at his home from natural causes .

White died on Friday at the age of 99, just two weeks before she celebrated her centenary.

After her death, several reports surfaced on the internet claiming that the Emmy winner died of complications caused after taking the COVID-19 booster, days before her death.

Meanwhile, White’s agent Jeff Witjas, who was also the actor’s close friend, recently broke reports.

“Betty passed away peacefully in her sleep at home,” Witjas said in a statement to People magazine. Witjas also shot down a debunked report that claimed White had just received a COVID-19 booster injection on December 28.

“People say her death is linked to receiving a booster three days earlier, but that’s not true. She died of natural causes. Her death shouldn’t be politicized – it’s not the life she lived, ”he told the magazine. .

In a new interview with Page Six, “Mama’s Family” co-star Vicki Lawrence revealed that the cultural icon called late husband Allen Ludden moments before his death.

“I texted Carol [Burnett] and said, ‘This just sucks. I hate that. It’s just awful to see the people you love so much go away, ” Carol replied and said, ‘I know, I know. I spoke to Betty’s assistant, who was with her when she passed away, and she said the very last word out of her mouth was “Allen,” “Lawrence explained.

The Emmy-winning actor, born in 1922, would have turned 100 on January 17 of this year. She died on December 31.

She was widely known for her lead role as Rose Nylund in “The Golden Girls,” which ran from 1985 to 1992.

Additionally, White won five prime-time Emmy Awards – including two for “Mary Tyler Moore”, one for “Golden Girls” and one for her appearance on “SNL” in 1975 – as well as the Screen Actors Guild Awards. , the American Comedy Awards and even a 2012 Grammy. (ANI)

