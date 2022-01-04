The Game Of Thrones actor knew the Red Wedding had changed the show’s trajectory





Game of Thrones star Miltos Yerolemou, who played Arya Stark’s trainer Syrio Forel, recalls how the series became a sensation after the Red Wedding.

Game of thrones Actor Miltos Yerolemou, who played Syrio Forel, remembers how the red wedding scene changed everything. Ahead of the infamous event, the show held steady numbers, but thereafter and for five more seasons it became one of the most popular TV series in history, garnering an audience record for HBO and dominating the industry’s prices. Suffice it to say fans have become obsessed with Game of thrones, and this still iconic moment is a key reason. When the successful adaptation of HBO theSong of Ice and Fire George RR Martin’s novels first aired, it revolved around the family of Ned Stark (played by Sean Bean), who are ultimately scattered across Westeros. After Ned’s death, his eldest son Robb (Richard Madden) begins a rebellion against the Lannister family, who occupy the Iron Throne through Joffrey Baratheon. Despite the daring character of Game of thrones During those first few seasons, it wasn’t until the incredibly shocking Red Wedding that fans really learned just how ruthless the show can be. In one of the biggest bloodbaths on television, Robb Stark, his mother Catelyn, his wife Talisa, and many Northerners were betrayed and brutally murdered. VIDEO OF THE DAY Related: Game Of Thrones Removed Tywin Scene That Teased The Red Wedding Perfectly In an interview with Laughter game, Yerolemous shares how he realized that the Red Wedding dramatically changed the audience’s perception of the show. Although her character did not survive long enough to see the Red Wedding in person, having left the series in Season 1, after Season 3 Episode 9, titled “The Rains of Castamere” aired, the actor noticed a cover explosion. Suddenly, he said,Game of thronesbecame more than the fantasy TV series he started. Check out the full quote below: And it wasn’t until we got to Season 3 that it all started to take off. Once people watched the red wedding they were like, oh my god. We have no idea what’s going on on this show. From that moment on, that’s when I felt it had changed, it really changed then. Everyone has started to write about it. It got bigger than just a TV show. People quoted it on the Internet, politics, politicians quoted it. It was a slow burner but yes by the time of season 3 the whole world was on board.

Yeromelou may be underestimating the impact of this episode, which featured one of the biggest twists ever seen on a TV show. It’s taken the world by storm, leading to countless reinterpretations, including a cutesy Animal crossing riffing on the red wedding and throwing social media platforms into chaos. The series’ legacy grew after the bloodshed ended, with each new season of Game of thrones eclipsing the previous one in terms of audience, rewards and online buzz. Maybe it was a “slow burnerAs Yeromelou puts it, but once the credits of the infamous episode were infamous, fans knew for sure that plot armor was not a factor in this series.

It’s interesting to hear the man behind Syrio Forel remember this change of course, just like the character and his famous quote, “Not today“, also went viral during season 1 of the show. Despite its decidedly memorable efforts, the HBO series might not have reached the pinnacle of cable TV without the Red Wedding. Game of thrones last season, public interest in various spin-off projects such asDragon houseis not a sure thing, although it could work to the advantage of the series. Maybe the world will be tuned in again after a Red Wedding-type event somewhere down the line.

