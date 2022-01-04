Hollywood’s negotiating position in China has never been so weak

China has always taken extraordinary steps to protect its huge Hollywood content market, but 2021 has really tested its obligations to the World Trade Organization.

Only 21 revenue-share Hollywood imports were shown in China in 2021, far less than even the quota of 34 titles set by the US-China film deal signed in 2012 by then-vice-presidents Xi Jinping and Joe Biden.

This agreement was subsequently hailed as a significant breakthrough. It increased the number of shared-revenue films China would import by 20 with the addition of 14 more 3D, digital or large format titles. It also increased the share of foreign films in their box office revenue from 13% to 25%.

Almost a decade later, however, the protocol is not only obsolete – it was due to be renegotiated in 2017 – its terms increasingly contrast with the reality of the Chinese film landscape for foreign studio films and independent films. foreigners.

China was the world’s largest box office market in 2020 and 2021, as COVID-19 restrictions and China’s early economic recovery allowed it to overtake the North American market. And, at the same time, the Chinese theater industry has become more focused on local films. These have gained market share due to both the reduced supply of Hollywood releases and the Chinese government’s growing political controls over the film industry.

This meant that politically troublesome Disney films such as “The Eternals” and “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” did not get a release permit. Diplomatic tensions with Asian neighbors also meant that South Korean and Indian films were also subject to import bans which were not relaxed until December.

“China is a market that is now totally unreliable, filled with exactly the same if not worse barriers that existed before 2012 – a black hole,” said Jean Prewitt, director of the Independent Film & Television Alliance (IFTA). “We don’t know how to get there. We don’t know how to influence it. We are really waiting for our own government to come up with a game plan that includes the service industry, and includes dealing with the 2012 accord and the issues that have arisen since then.

China has restricted imports of US films since its very first revenue-sharing title, “The Fugitive,” in 1994. In 2009, the WTO voted against these limits, but an annual revenue-sharing quota of 20 films and an unofficial global quota of 60 films (the balance being titles imported and distributed on a flat-rate basis) continued.

Renegotiations of the landmark 2012 cinema deal raising the revenue-sharing quota to 34 were curtailed in 2018 as part of a massive administrative reorganization of the Chinese Film Bureau that brought the department under the control of the powerful the party’s central propaganda office, bogging down its already slow processes under even stricter conditions. opacity, bureaucracy and political control. Talks reportedly resumed in 2019 as part of the Trump administration’s broader negotiations on the US-China trade war, but cinema has not been a top priority.

In reality, talks have stalled since, with those familiar with the situation calling the situation “grim” and preparing to “deteriorate further”.

Representatives from the MPA, IFTA and the International Intellectual Property Alliance (IIPA) describe themselves as doing their best to defend their members in geopolitical circumstances far above their pay level that are shaped by ultranationalism and hyper-politicization which upset much more than just the film industry.

“On some level it’s really out of our control and we’re just here for the ride,” said one person involved in the case.

Some progress benefiting Hollywood has been made on the intellectual property front since June 2021, when China’s new copyright law came into effect. The main changes include a tenfold increase in the maximum punitive fines for film piracy, increased from RMB 500,000 ($ 78,700) to RMB 5 million ($ 787,000), and a shift of the burden of proof to the accused infringer. .

But the key elements of the 2012 agreement have still not materialized. The IIPA describes China’s implementation as “inadequate, incomplete or delayed” in a September filing with the office of the US Trade Representative (USTR).

IIPA called on USTR to push Beijing to: liberalize the distribution market for private third-party Chinese distributors; finalize a new memorandum of understanding; Substantially increase US producers’ share of box office revenue by 25% to a level consistent with international standards; give US producers more control over release dates in China; make the censorship review process faster and more transparent; and remove informal restrictions on the number of flat rate films, among other stipulations.

Currently, the main concrete path forward to advocate for greater market access is the bilateral trade agreement between the United States and China of the first phase of January 2020. In it, China s’ is committed to significantly increasing its purchases of US intellectual property-intensive products and services, such as content for video-on-demand services.

The hope is that pushing Beijing to meet its purchasing obligations will help thwart its soft ban on U.S. products underway since mid-2019, which in practice has kept foreign content well below the official target. for the sector.

The push for the move via the Phase 1 deal comes as industry players increasingly agree that attempting to renegotiate the quota upwards can be pointless or even counterproductive anyway.

Some, like former DMG Entertainment director Chris Fenton, see China’s demand for Hollywood content as a zero-sum game.

“I never thought that the more titles there were, the more market share could be harvested. There is a certain market share that will go to foreign securities and opening the quota simply means that they will cannibalize themselves even more, ”he assessed.

Others, like Colby College sociologist and Chinese film industry ethnographer Philip Fang, point out that the ability of each Hollywood studio to deliver more than half a dozen films per year is limited anyway.

“I don’t think the quota is a real problem – most films won’t make money in China anyway, and the studios’ marketing departments [inside China] are too busy to process more than six films a year, ”he said. While continued negotiations on income sharing terms would bring tangible benefits, opening the quota remains “mostly symbolic,” Fang said. A collaborative political environment across the Pacific is currently nowhere in sight.

And with American films accounting for less than 12% of China’s total box office in 2021, Hollywood has never had less of an influence. Only two studio titles grossed more than RMB 1 billion ($ 157 million) in 2021, the lowest figure in seven years.

In the face of declining influence, the studios had better regroup and present a united front, Fenton says. This would allow studios to create the leverage needed to push for increased box office revenue, as well as push back issues of cross-border censorship and restrictions on free speech.

“A huge opportunity exists if Hollywood is unified, but successful unification needs leadership – and that could be AMP,” says Fenton.