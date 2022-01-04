Breaking news from Iowa, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 am CST | Minnesota News





THE TEACHING OF CAPITOLI RIOTS Teachers on the front line of the cultural war with the education of January 6 MISSION, Kan. (AP) Teachers have found themselves at the forefront of culture wars as the anniversary of the U.S. Capitol uprising approaches. With screaming crowds at school board meetings and political action committees investing millions in races to elect Conservative candidates, talking to students about what happened has become increasingly difficult. Now they are left to decide how or if they should teach their students about the events that are at the heart of the division of the country. And the lessons sometimes vary depending on whether they are in a red state or in a blue state. WATERLOO-SENTENCE FIRE Woman convicted in Waterloo fire that killed boy and his mother WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) A 45-year-old woman has been sentenced to two life sentences for starting a fire that killed a 9-year-old boy and his mother in Waterloo. Susanna O’Brien was sentenced on Monday for the deaths of 32-year-old Ashely Smith and her son, Jaykwon Sallis, in April 2018. Prosecutors said O’Brien set on fire because she was upset that her boyfriend was staying with another woman at Smith’s. residence. The boyfriend and the second wife escaped. On sentencing, the judge said O’Brien set the front and back doors of the house on fire in order to trap everyone inside. O’Brien’s attorney said she continued to claim her innocence. IOWA-VIRUS OUTBREAK Iowa sees wave of coronavirus with more than 17,700 cases in one week DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) State public health data shows Iowa is starting the new year with a sharp rise in coronavirus cases. The State Department of Public Health on Monday released 17,773 confirmed positive tests in the past seven days. This rate of about 2,500 cases per day is a significant jump from the daily average of 1,300 to 1,400 in December. The hike pushed Iowa’s 14-day positivity rate to 13.5%, a rate that signifies a high rate of spread. Hospitalizations fell slightly to 768 from 773 reported on Friday. The state has reported 163 COVID-19 patients in intensive care, down slightly from the 170 reported on Friday. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 59% of the population of Iowa is fully vaccinated. IOWA CUBS-BONUS Outgoing Iowa Cubs owner and associates give $ 600,000 in bonus DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) When Iowa Cubs president and outgoing owner Michael Gartner gathered the team’s 23 full-time employees last week at the Betfred Sports Lounge in Principal Park, he told them he Distributed them new business cards. What he handed out instead were bonus checks in the amount of $ 600,000. The Des Moines Register reports that the money came from profits from the recent sale of the team, and Gartner and its four associates wanted to share those profits with staff members. Everyone, including the club goalie, received a check for $ 2,000 for each year of employment, even as an intern. The oldest employee received a check for $ 70,000. SHORTAGE OF CLOSED BUS DRIVERS IN SCHOOLS Davenport schools cancel classes, citing shortage of bus drivers DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) Schools in Davenport surprised parents on Monday by announcing that the day’s classes were canceled because there were not enough drivers to operate the school buses. The Davenport Community School District informed parents early Monday that classes had been canceled due to a shortage of school bus drivers. All Saints Catholic School and Trinity Lutheran School also announced closures on Monday due to the shortage. Edward Flavin, spokesperson for Durham School Services which provides school bus service to districts, attributed various reasons “including absences due to COVID-19 infections and quarantine following exposures . Flavin said the company expects all of its routes to be covered for the remainder of the week. MIDWEST ECONOMY December Report: Midwestern Economy, Confidence Improves OMAHA, Neb. (AP) The 2021 final report of a monthly survey of business leaders in nine Midwestern and Plains states shows the region’s economy continues to improve as the new year approaches, with growing confidence in the economy over the next six months. Creighton University’s overall North American trading conditions index for December released on Monday rose to 64.6 from 60.2 in November. Any score above 50 on the survey indices suggests growth. The survey’s business confidence index, which forecasts six months, fell from a low 46.2 in November to 64.0 in December. The monthly survey covers Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, and South Dakota.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wxow.com/news/minnesota-news/latest-iowa-news-sports-business-and-entertainment-at-3-20-a-m-cst/article_86d89f64-b39d-57b7-9718-b4362fb495da.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos