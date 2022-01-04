12 months 12 celebrities 12 outfits





New Delhi: With our final farewells to 2021, let’s also take a look at last year’s fashion. For a year, Bollywood’s top 12 ladies had their own fashion list. Here is a collection of looks to covet throughout the year. Deepika padukone Deepika Padukone was on a roll this year, dominating the fashion charts. The actress never fails to impress, whether it’s with her airport looks, her red carpet looks or even when she goes out to dinner. Alia bhatt Alia Bhatt also gave us some great looks in 2021, whether she’s attending a friend’s wedding or a dinner party. Ananya Panday On the fashion side, Ananya Panday has had an year. The diva has had her fair share of success and failure throughout the year, but she managed to win hearts with sets that complimented her sporty image. Janhvi Kapoor Janhvi Kapoor didn’t just wear sarees and flattering dresses; she also looked great in white denim. It gave her outfit a little more oomph. Kareena Kapoor Khan The Bollywood Bebo, Kareena Kapoor Khan has had a busy year. She did not miss the opportunity to dress during her pregnancy, which earned her the title of maternity fashionista. Kiara Advani Shershaah actress Kiara Advani looked stunning in pretty much every outfit she’s donned this year. The diva wore desi costumes everywhere she went, from airports to promotional events and red carpet premieres. Throughout the year, she killed in pantsuits, coordinating sets, and coats with the same loot. Kangana Ranaut She only looked gorgeous in coordinating pieces and desi ensembles this year, another diva who survived 2021 without a single fashion faux pas. Bollywood Drama Queen Kangana Ranaut pulled it off with her Saree outfit. Shilpa Shetty Kundra We weren’t shocked when Shilpa Shetty chose a ruffle dress, which made us all fall in love with a ruffle again, given her propensity for dramatic costumes. Her hourglass shape was accentuated by all her clothes. Kriti i say Always ready to try new looks, Kriti Sanon experimented with a variety of styles, but crushed her gym look in a black sportswear ensemble, which caught the attention of fans due to how easily she looked. wore see it. Taapsee Pannu Taapsee Pannu has worn it all this year, from glitter to sequins. Her best looks, on the other hand, are clearly the sets that flatter her shape. She looked adorable in a knee-length skirt with a high neck that complemented her vacation style. Ileana D’Cruz The gorgeous diva Ileana D’Cruz who likes to flaunt her sensuality in all her outfits, experimented with her looks by pairing a tie top with a maxi skirt, which got her followers to try something new this season. Anushka sharma Another diva, Anushka Sharma, gives us another reason to think: “Why not Dangris? he may be back in the closet. She wore her Dangri so well that we can’t help but fall in love with Dangris again.

