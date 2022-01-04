Take a look at the inspirations behind The Witcher





The very popular Netflix series The witcher has everything you could expect from a fantastic adventure, including terrifying beasts, magical feats, sword battles, and power games. In the first season, we saw the fate of the main character, a monster hunter named Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill), become inextricably linked with that of the tormented witch Yennefer of Vengerberg (Anya Chalotra) and the young princess Cirilla ( Freya Allan) whose role and powers are beginning to emerge in the long awaited season 2, which was unveiled on December 17. But the show, based on a world created by Polish writer Andrzej Sapkowski, also has a sense of humor that often borders on the wacky, and it even generated a cult pop-rock earworm, Flip a coin to your witcher. The stylistic range of the series is as unpredictable as it is wide. To keep the inspiration flowing, showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich sticks ideas and references on a door. She was still a screenwriter and executive producer of the Netflix superhero show. The Umbrella Academy when she landed her new gig, in august 2017, so the door did double duty for a while. When it was opened it was all in Umbrella Academy, and when it was closed I was able to start digging into The Witcher, she said.

Schmidt Hissrich, 43, spoke via video from Los Angeles about some of the inspirations behind The Witcher. These are edited excerpts from the conversation. Labyrinth

Schmidt Hissrich has long loved Jim Henson’s film Labyrinth (1986), in which teenage Sarah is drawn into a strange world of elves and fairies. You have live action, you have songs, you have fun, and you have these creatures too, and they all feel like they’re in the same world, she said. For The Witcher, we struggled at first, how do you get people to take a story seriously when there are monsters flying left and right? I loved the way Labyrinth wrapped all of these things together. The showrunner distinguished the scene in which the Junk Lady agitates the lure of material goods to distract Sarah from her mission. There’s that feeling of, If only I could stay here, if only I could believe it, Schmidt Hissrich said. And even [Sarah] knows it’s not real.

She compared the scene to that of the new season in which Ciri has to make a decision between the past and the future and that is really what Labyrinth is also. Michal koralewski

When she started the series, Schmidt Hissrich felt it was important to understand where Sapkowski was coming from. His research included a two-week trip to Poland and following Polish photographers on Instagram. Among them was Michal koralewski, whose image of the old town of the medieval city of Poznan has been on its wall for a few years now. Fantasy is often portrayed as awful and austere and gray, and everything is dusty because it’s the worst time in the world, she laughed. One of the things I wanted to bring to The Witcher is a sense of light and color, so I was immediately drawn to the colors, the buildings, the brightness of the photo. Schmidt Hissrich also appreciated that the photo did not look like a cliché from the Middle Ages. The show does not take place in our conception of the medieval world, it is a fantasy world with no limits of time and space, she said. Often our characters speak a bit more modern language than expected. I know it’s a lot for a photo, but for me it touched all of those things.

Schmidt Hissrich doesn’t look for horror movies (They Give Me Nightmares), but she makes an exception for Robert Eggers’ epoch shock, The Witch, from 2016. The Horror Story Idea by what you don’t see has deeply informed the way we approach things in The Witcher, she says. More precisely, it draws parallels between the heroine of the cinema, Thomasin (played by Anya Taylor-Joy) and Yennefer. Thomasin aims for acceptance of who she is in Puritan New England, independence and power against the constraints of society, Schmidt Hissrich said. Their travels interest me a lot, and also, more generally, the confusion of good and evil. Temptation vs. Resistance: This theme from The Witch directly informs Yennefer’s story this season. Elektra

Schmidt Hissrichs’ association with Netflix began on the Daredevil series a few years ago, and she wrote the episode featuring Elektra Natchios, the murderer of Marvel in season 2. Pulling a copy of the Michael Del Mundos Elektra: Bloodlines comic book off a shelf, she flipped through a few pages. Visually, she changes from dancer to assassin and all those ribbons become blood, Schmidt Hissrich pointed out. He’s a character who is forced to let go of all other parts of his identity, to become that one thing, an assassin. Geralt is a witcher and we see what happens when that facade has to start to crumble. The choreographic element has crept into Geralt’s fight in a library in season 2. It’s such a beautiful dance, and it’s a very environmental fight, he takes a stool here, a lamp there, because he doesn’t have his guns, Schmidt Hissrich said. . There is something reminiscent of ballet in there.

On Schmidt Hissrich’s desk is a cute little teacup with the word poison printed on it. I love to write about contrast, she said. There is a scene in episode 6 that is very calm; the music is quite nice and pleasant. And then something very violent happens. Presenting these contrasts is one way to keep our audience on board. Obviously, The Witcher has its fair share of sex and violence, but it also doesn’t linger uncomfortably, unlike other series that may come to mind. It’s an adult show kids shouldn’t watch, Schmidt Hissrich said. But that doesn’t mean that every time we see someone have their head cut off, we have to stay on their heads and see it all spring up.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2022/01/04/arts/television/witcher-netflix-lauren-schmidt-hissrich.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos