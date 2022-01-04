‘Abbott Elementary’ could renew your confidence in the sitcom | Culture & Leisure

Premiering in its usual period, the new single-camera comedy Abbott Elementary (8 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) not only borrows from the Modern Family model, but reminds me of how this series immediately took hold with confident style and easy camaraderie among the cast members.

Created by Quinta Brunson, who also plays the lead role, Elementary uses documentary-style confessions to both propel the storylines and explore the characters. To stretch the comparison of the modern family a bit further, Janine (Brunson) is the group’s Phil Dunphy, a nice and well-meaning new teacher at Philadelphia Elementary School who is also overly sharing and emotionally needy. She almost worships the veteran teacher Barbara (Sheryl Lee Ralph). With her old-fashioned sense of discipline and her all-consuming impatience for educational gadgets and bureaucratic games, she not only walks her students in single file, but has become a mother figure to the rest of the faculty. It’s easy to see how Ralph played a live diva in the Dreamgirls musical.

The scenes between Janine and Barbara are both funny and endearing. She clearly replaces the young mother absent from the teachers.

Another revelation in this casting is Janelle Jones as Ava, the delusional and corrupt principal of the besieged high school. A shameless con artist, she is also a quick talker. Almost every line she delivers is quick and funny, even if she’s the only one laughing at his jokes.

Less well developed are Melissa (Lisa Ann Walter) and Jacob (Chris Perfetti). While fun, both are quite stereotypical. He’s a tough cookie from South Philly, where she’s only slightly connected to Mafia guys, and it’s a one-note joke, ignoring how poorly he fits. I’m not a hipster poseur, he says with all sincerity.

Like Gregory, Tyler James Williams (Chris from Everybody Hates Chris) is also a bit underdeveloped. But it’s just a permanent submarine, very unclear about its position, with the students, the professors, and its place in Janines’ affections.

In tonight’s episode, a district warrant for new tablets and software got everyone confused. This is where Abbott departs from Modern Family. This series celebrated technology and was often a glorified advertisement for Apple products.

Tonight’s product placement is Michelle Obama. Her memoir is frequently discussed here, and she was subsequently a guest on the Black-ish show (8:30 p.m., ABC, TV-PG), returning to complete her final season.

THIS EVENING OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

Jewelry theft can be murder on the FBI (7 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

Gordon Ramsays Road Trip (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) departs for a Greek vacation.

The new series Judge Steve Harvey (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) continues the network’s trend of importing afternoon food during prime time. It is not a sign of strength or creativity.

In consecutive episodes of Finding Your Roots with Henry Louis Gates, Jr. (PBS, TV-PG, check local listings): Rebecca Hall and Lee Daniels (7 p.m.) and David Chang and Raul Esparza (8 p.m.) study their family history.

En route to Bulgaria on FBI: International (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

Call me old-fashioned, but I’d much rather watch This Is Spinal Tap (7 p.m., TCM, TV-MA) than This Is Us (8 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

Keshia Knight Pulliam hosts the 2022 documentary Eggs Over Easy: Black Women & Fertility (8 p.m., OWN, TV-14), addressing the often taboo subject of adoption, surrogacy, and IVF procedures as a way to become mother.

Highly flammable on FBI: Most Wanted (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

A new start in London on New Amsterdam (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

Breathtaking news from Queens (9 p.m., ABC, TV-14).

Frontline (9 p.m., PBS) repeats American Insurgency, a look at the events of January 6, 2021 and the forces that led to them.

The new series Murder Under the Friday Night Lights (9 p.m., ID, TV-14) explores homicides linked to small town football culture. First up: the murder of the cheerleader.

WORSHIP CHOICE

If two episodes of Yellowstone (7 p.m. and 8 p.m., Paramount, TV-MA) don’t fill your Kevin Costner quotient, maybe 1997 post-apocalyptic thriller The Postman (8 p.m., Starz) will. He is also in the 1996 golf comedy Tin Cup (5:40 p.m., Starz).

SERIES NOTES

Katherine promises big changes ahead of quarterly earnings report from American Auto (7 p.m., NBC, TV-14) … Penn & Teller: Fool Us (7 p.m., CW, r, TV-PG) … A fire of Forest leaves the homeless on Grand Crew (7:30 p.m., NBC, TV-14) … Dean Cain presents two repeat episodes of Masters of Illusion (8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., CW, TV-PG).

LATE AT NIGHT

Tracee Ellis Ross is booked on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (10:35 p.m., CBS) … Jimmy Fallon hosts Milo Ventimiglia, Sabrina Carpenter and Yola on The Tonight Show (10:34 p.m., NBC).