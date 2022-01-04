The Covid takes hold of the film industry: from Bollywood to Hollywood, celebrities test positive





The coronavirus has impacted the world and life as we have known it since 2019 and just when we thought 2022 was going to be slightly different, the wave of the virus has occurred again. Towards the end of 2021, many Indian states began reporting an increase in Covid cases, including Maharashtra, which has seen a spike in positive virus cases originating from the heart of the state, Mumbai. In Mumbai, the city of tinsel was also hit hard by Covid, as celebrities began testing positive for the virus every following day. Over the past few days, we have seen a sudden spike in Covid cases coming not only from Bollywood but also from the west.

Right after the threat of the Omicron variant began to threaten us, the first prominent celebrities in the recent past to reveal that they had tested positive for the virus were Bollywood actresses Kareena Kapoor Khan and her best friend Amrita. Arora, who went down with Covid after attending a dinner party at the home of filmmaker Karan Johar in Bandra in Mumbai. The intimate dinner also brought together Arjun Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and two other divas, who also tested positive – Maheep Kapoor and Sohail Khan’s wife, Seema Khan. After that, more and more cases started to emerge from Bollywood. Some of the prominent names in the film industry who have recently tested Covid-positive are Sonam Kapoor’s sister Rhea Kapoor and husband Karan Boolani, Arjun Kapoor and sister Anshula Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Ekta Kapoor, veteran star Prem Chopra and his wife Uma among others. Earlier this week, Bollywood actor John Abraham and his wife Priya Runchal revealed in a statement that they have tested positive for the coronavirus and are doing well. Five days ago, the two contracted the virus through another person who the couple did not know was infected. Abraham and his wife, along with other celebrities recovering from the virus, are in home quarantine and in self-isolation. Other Indian celebrities who have tested positive for the coronavirus are TV star Sumona Chakravarti, actress Drashti Dhami, filmmaker Rahul Rawail, actress Mrunal Thakur, Shilpa Shirodkar, Alaya F and Telugu actor Manoj Manchu. The virus has also gripped Hollywood, which has started to report a significant increase in Covid cases. Celebrities such as actress Lily Singh, ‘The Tonight Show’ host Jimmy Fallon, singer Jessie J, actress Whoopi Goldberg, Indo-American filmmaker Arun Vaidyanathan, actor Hugh Jackman and rapper LL Cool J have tested positive for Covid.



