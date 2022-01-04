Arjun Mathur thinks his Hollywood trajectory has already been mapped out | Web series

In 2020, actor Arjun Mathur landed an International Emmy nomination for his performance in the web series Made In Heaven. Having worked in a British series Indian Summers in 2016, he tells us that he is ready to work in the West.

The goal has always been to tell stories to a global audience, and whatever brings me there, I agree. And I certainly have a fondness for Hollywood. I have a manager in Los Angeles. I also had an agent in London, he said jokingly, I want to be in a Marvel movie! Speaking of being on the right track, remarks Mathur, I think the trajectory has already been drawn. So if I continue the path I’m on, it will take me wherever I want to go.

Over the years, the 40-year-old actor has been seen in numerous independent films including I Am (2010), Fireflies (2012) and Coffee Bloom (2014). While there was a time when manufacturers struggled to increase the reach of their independent projects, he believes OTT platforms have changed the situation slightly.

I saw this fight first hand. I saw how directors had to compete with great movies and fight for airing times, which would be cut within a week. For a while, the digital influx made the said struggle disappear, but a whole new struggle is also emerging in it, Mathur shares.

It is fortunate that the gulf between the different schools of cinema, filled by Dil Chahta Hai (2001) first, is further reduced with the rise of the web space. Twenty years ago the divide was really clear, but now things are changing. The evolution has been slow and steady. Today, finally, is about how engaging your story is. It doesn’t matter how you say it, concludes Mathur.