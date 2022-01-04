Entertainment
Arjun Mathur thinks his Hollywood trajectory has already been mapped out | Web series
The actor says his goal has always been to tell stories to a global audience; adds that he has a manager in Los Angeles
In 2020, actor Arjun Mathur landed an International Emmy nomination for his performance in the web series Made In Heaven. Having worked in a British series Indian Summers in 2016, he tells us that he is ready to work in the West.
The goal has always been to tell stories to a global audience, and whatever brings me there, I agree. And I certainly have a fondness for Hollywood. I have a manager in Los Angeles. I also had an agent in London, he said jokingly, I want to be in a Marvel movie! Speaking of being on the right track, remarks Mathur, I think the trajectory has already been drawn. So if I continue the path I’m on, it will take me wherever I want to go.
Over the years, the 40-year-old actor has been seen in numerous independent films including I Am (2010), Fireflies (2012) and Coffee Bloom (2014). While there was a time when manufacturers struggled to increase the reach of their independent projects, he believes OTT platforms have changed the situation slightly.
I saw this fight first hand. I saw how directors had to compete with great movies and fight for airing times, which would be cut within a week. For a while, the digital influx made the said struggle disappear, but a whole new struggle is also emerging in it, Mathur shares.
It is fortunate that the gulf between the different schools of cinema, filled by Dil Chahta Hai (2001) first, is further reduced with the rise of the web space. Twenty years ago the divide was really clear, but now things are changing. The evolution has been slow and steady. Today, finally, is about how engaging your story is. It doesn’t matter how you say it, concludes Mathur.
Close story
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/web-series/arjun-mathur-believes-his-hollywood-trajectory-is-already-laid-out-101641306182566.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]