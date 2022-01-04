Betty White’s 7-decade acting career included performances in Madison

MADISON Before Betty White was known for her roles on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show”, “The Golden Girls” and “Hot in Cleveland”, locals in the Madison area knew her in the 1960s for the various plays she has performed in at Lakewood Theater.

Susan Quinn, president of the nonprofit group that operates the theater, said on Sunday that she remembers White’s time in Madison.

The Lakewood Theater sits on the shores of Lake Wesserunsett and is considered the oldest summer theater in the country. It opened in 1901 and over the years many artists, including big names, have performed there.

These celebrities include White, a pioneer of early television who died on Friday at 99 years old. She starred in three Lakewood productions in the 1960s, according to theater records.

During those years, White was also a guest on several game shows, including “Password,” on which she met Allen Ludden, who hosted the show.

The two later came to the Lakewood Theater, where they appeared in the 1962 play “Critic’s Choice,” and their romance blossomed.

White and Ludden were reportedly in Lakewood for a week for the show, Quinn said. Back then, it was common for actors in a play to arrive on Sunday, rehearse that day and Monday, and perform the show Monday night through Saturday night.

White and Ludden tied the knot in 1963, and while local legend says they got married on the lawn outside the Lakewood restaurant, Quinn said, the couple got married in Nevada.

Ludden was known for his work as a game show host, “Password” being the most popular. The couple remained married until Ludden’s death in 1981, just before their 18th wedding anniversary. Although White was married twice before her marriage to Ludden, she never married after her death.

After the 1962 Lakewood production, White returned in 1963, when she was on “Janus”, and in 1968, when she was on “Once More with Feeling”.

Quinn said her husband, Jeffrey Quinn, general manager of the theater, remembers meeting White at the Skowhegan Theater and getting his autograph.

They had always talked about contacting White, Quinn said, and seeing if she would be interested in returning to Lakewood. And although Quinn has never met White, she said her death made her feel like she was losing a family member.

Many well-known artists have spent time in Lakewood, Quinn said, but when asked to name a few, White always came to mind first because she remained so popular.

White was born Jan. 17, 1922 in Oak Park, Illinois, according to an obituary in The New York Times. When she was little, her family moved to Los Angeles, where she grew up.

White worked on television and radio and even had her own variety show in the 1950s. Her major breakthrough came with “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” in 1973, where she played Sue Ann Nivens. She was also known for playing Rose Nylund in “The Golden Girls”, which ran from 1985 to 1992.

In 2010, White was successful when she hosted “Saturday Night Live” and she continued to play Elka Ostrovsky on “Hot in Cleveland” until the series ended in 2015.

White has won numerous awards for his performances and in recent years has gained popularity for his positive and courageous outlook on life.

Quinn said she recently saw a rerun of White’s appearance on “Saturday Night Live” and was impressed with her outfit. White had excellent comedic timing, Quinn said, and it was no surprise that she had such a long and successful career.

“Three great shows in your career TV shows, plus all the other stuff she’s done,” Quinn said. “It’s pretty amazing.”

