Unfortunately, our industry has no backing to fall back on: Vineet Raina
With a career spanning more than 15 years, actor Vineet Raina believes that taking on a project just for fun is not his style of work.
As an actor, I worked really hard to get to where I am today. I can’t be part of just any project. For me, the content should fascinate me in terms of the story and the character. The size of the role never bothered me. If I don’t have much to do in a project, I’ll just say no. We all need a job to manage our finances, but taking anything isn’t the way I work, says the Ishq Mein Marjawaan and Laptaganj actor.
With the spread of the new pandemic wave and a large number of cases reported by the entertainment industry, Raina believes the situation is of real concern.
It worries me about the way things have turned out over the past two years. Unfortunately, our industry has no backing to fall back on. I’m really concerned about my brotherhood because the whole industry is totally self-reliant because there’s just no government policy to back us up, no pension plan or anything for that matter. As it stands, we’ve already been hit very hard because of the last two blockages, let’s hope this year won’t be the same.
the Tumhi Ho Bandhu Sakha Tumhi the actor shares that the television is going up. The content on TV is being reworked and the web of shows has grown from what it was 10-15 years ago. Today the budgets are bigger and the scope is huge, so why would an actor say no on TV, Raina adds.
Last seen in everyday life Meri Gudiya, Raina is currently busy with her new show. After completing my last project, I was offered an interesting role in the daily soap opera Choti Sarrdaarni. He’s a completely different character than what I did so I had to say yes! Additionally, I have completed two web shows and both are in post-production and are slated to air in 2022.
