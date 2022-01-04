Don’t look for actor Ron Perlmans, the childhood superhero was Quasimodo

Ron Perlman, 71, is an actor who has appeared in the Hellboy film series and the Sons of Anarchy and The Capture television series. He currently stars in the films Nightmare Alley and Dont Look Up. He spoke with Marc Myers.

My first superhero was Superman in The Adventures of Superman on TV. But the literary character that resonated with me the most was Quasimodo, played by Charles Laughton in the 1939 film version of The Hunchback of Notre Dame.

Quasimodo is the outcast of all outcasts. The way author Victor Hugo conceived the character and Laughton played him, Quasimodo was physically repulsive but he was the most beautiful person in history.

The heroism of the characters, purity of heart and empathy touched me deeply from the start as I struggled with my weight and my own fits of doubt.

I grew up in Manhattan, Washington Heights, on a quiet side street. We lived in a railroad apartment on the third floor of a six-story non-elevator building.

I shared a room with my older brother, Les. He was my hero. Les was the first in our neighborhood to discover James Dean and he was always on the cutting edge, with a bad boy touch. I never had the will to break the rules.

My parents both grew up during the Depression, so for them a job and financial security meant everything. My father, Bert, had been a jazz drummer in the 1940s and knew how precarious the arts could be.

My mom, Dorothy, was a housewife but took a job when she had to. She has always been there for us.

After my father hung up his chopsticks, he went to vocational school, learned television and radio electronics, and became a television repairman. But he never lost his love of music and his appreciation of artists.

I was a big kid and spent most of my free time playing stickball, softball, and other sports. I wasn’t really a fighter. My response to bullying was to break the tension by making self-deprecating jokes. It worked.

My first experience with theater in high school was about attrition rather than merit. One day, while they were swimming in the pool, the whistle of the coaches of the swim team sounded. He told me to get dressed, that I was going with the drama teacher.

He ran the Carnival of Thieves, a stylized French farce. Forty girls auditioned but no boys. As a result, all of the boys he gathered got roles.

To act was a relief. Until then, all of my anxiety was due to the fact that I was not good enough in school. This has been replaced by my ability to develop characters.

I also discovered what most actors realize the first time on stage: that being someone else is much easier and more natural than understanding myself.

Being overweight gave me a sense of what it was like to be an outcast, so I took on those roles. Developing these characters was personal. The more my performances were appreciated, the more I felt confident and at ease.

My parents saw my enthusiasm grow, but they thought acting the part was a fleeting thing for me, not a serious career path.

After high school, I was accepted to Lehman College in the Bronx. At that time, I was overweight and had high blood pressure. In one summer, I lost 90 pounds.

At Lehman, I finally declared theater as my specialty. My teacher, Ralph Arzoomanian, was a big influence. Not only did he spend the first year teaching us the history of theater and great plays and playwrights, but he admired my dedication and passion for all aspects of acting and performance.

After my graduate studies at the University of Minnesota, three of my first movie and television roles were played under layers of heavy makeup, much like my seminal inspiration, Quasimodo. I played a caveman in Quest for Fire, a hunchback in The Name of the Rose, and an outcast living on the streets of New York in Beauty and the Beast TVs.

While I didn’t go out of my way to play my own versions of Quasimodo in these films, I then realized that there was one big project in my career that I had very little to do with.

Today, I divide my time between homes in Pasadena, California, and New York. I love Pasadena. It is a solid and elegant neighborhood. I like real estate that whispers rather than screams.

At Lehman’s, when I played the role of Sky Masterson in Guys and Dolls, my family came to the opening night. The next evening my father came alone. When we went for a drive the next day he said, You know, that acting thing. You have to do it. It’s you.

Dad died a year later of a heart attack at the age of 49. Since then, I have never doubted what he said for a second.



