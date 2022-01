Where to buy kings cake in January

The Mardi Gras season officially begins on January 6 with the raising of the Mardi Gras flag and the celebration of King’s Day. Thursday also marks the end of the Christmas season and the start of Mardi Gras, also known as “Epiphany”. But, two big questions remain. When can we eat King Cake? Do we really have to wait for the official start of Mardi Gras? Traditionalists would say you have to wait until King’s Day to start devouring this seasonal treat. According to the Bible, the King’s Day is the time when the three kings, or three wise men, visited the baby Jesus. Those who care less about tradition throw caution to the wind and start eating King Cake as soon as they see the first appear in bakeries and grocery stores. Inside each cake is a small baby figurine that symbolizes the baby Jesus. Whoever finds the baby in their piece of cake brings the kings cake to the next party. If you’re one of those people who can’t wait for Epiphany, here are 5 places to pick up or ship a King Cake now. Gambino bakery This New Orleans-based bakery offers King Cake year-round with several topping options to choose from. You can also add boas, masks, and beads to your order to really party the house. For pickup, visit Gambino’s at Lafayette 3802 Johnston Suite C, Monday to Saturday 10:00 am to 4:00 pm To order for shipping, visitgambinos.com/shop/king-cake Following:Mardi Gras 2022: The Mardi Gras Association of Great Southwest Louisiana announces parade dates Poupart Bakery Inc. A French bakery in the heart of Lafayette Poupart brings an authentic French feel to every occasion. Poupart offers a French King cake and a Mardi Gras King cake. Both types can be purchased in-store at 1902 West Pinhook Road in Lafayette Tuesday through Sunday from 7:00 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. or online atwww.poupartsbakery.com. The cake of the kings of Caluda Based in Harahan, Louisiana, King Cake de Caluda offers desserts year round. With 13 locations in the state, six types of King Cake and Caluda’s Shipping has something for every King Cake lover. The Caluda King Cake can be purchased inside the Maxwell 18135 E. Petroleum Dr. Market in Baton Rouge. For additional locations and online orders, visitkingcakeshop.com/shop/ Rouses Market The Louisiana grocery chain has never lost touch with its roots. Offering four King Cake packages to wow any party animal, these cakes can be ordered and picked up or delivered to the location closest to you. To order online visitkingcakes.rouses.com/ Walmart It’s not the typical place to get a King Cake fix, but Walmart puts its toe in the world. Available through the in-store bakery department in several locations, visitwww.walmart.com to view pickup and delivery options. Connect with WaTeasa Freeman by [email protected] or on Twitter @wateasaf

