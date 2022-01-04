Set in 1970s Bollywood, Ranjish Hi Sahi is a complex and emotional love triangle.





The trailer for Voot Select’s upcoming web series “Ranjish Hi Sahi” was released on Tuesday, January 4th. The emotional love triangle stars Tahir Raj Bhasin, Amrita Puri and Amala Paul in the lead roles. Set against the backdrop of the Bollywood Golden Age of the 1970s, the series is created by Mahesh Bhatt and directed by Pushpdeep Bhardwaj. The show revolves around a brilliant director who gets involved in an extramarital affair with an eccentric superstar while being married to his first love. Tahir Raj Bhasin plays filmmaker, writer and producer Shankar Vats in the series. Amrita Puri plays Shankar’s wife, Anju, and Amala Paul plays Bollywood actress and Shankar’s lover Amna Parvez. It promises to be intense drama as the series explores passion, trust, marriage, loyalty, stability, obsession, and separation in a relationship. The Bhatt family are known for their excellent music and the trailer gives us a glimpse of the original soundtrack for the series composed by Aabhas and Shreyas with tracks sung by Rekha Bharadwaj, Vishal Mishra, Javed Ali and Ash King. Speaking about the show, director Pushpdeep Bhardwaj said, “With so many thrillers and crime shows, I wanted to do a dramatic love story with music at its center – something that could stand out. Through much research and much more conversation, “Ranjish Hi Sahi” has emerged. An attempt to bring out complex human emotions, based on the golden age of the film industry: the glorious 70s . Recreating this world in the midst of today’s testing was simply miraculous, and it wouldn’t have been possible without the generosity of everyone at Jio Studios. Now that the show is finally ready, I am more than delighted and I can’t wait for the public to witness our labor of love! Tahir Raj Bhasin shared his thoughts on playing the lead character and said, “When I was told the storyline for this unique love story, I was immediately struck by the layering of the character, Shankar. drew me into the role, it’s the challenge of a romantic drama where the protagonist is torn between the love of the two women in his life. Shankar blurs the lines between a vulnerable romantic and an authoritarian rebel. The acting was a complex emotional roller coaster, but above all it was a lot of fun. Amala Paul, who is making her Bollywood debut with the series, added, “When I got a call from Vishesh Entertainment to play this character, my reaction was, ‘Wow! Do I really look like a Bollywood superstar from the 70s? I was ecstatic; a feeling that I cannot express but at the same time there is a huge sense of responsibility. The character of this Bollywood diva had a fierce and shameless personality; translating that kind of energy to the screen was a challenge. It was like a fantasy game, but I did a lot of research. It was surely a rewarding experience. Speaking about her character Anju, Amrita Puri added, “Anju’s simplicity is her strength. Getting into her character has been a learning experience for me. Her life and the times she lived in are so different from mine. She is extremely resilient and that is the reason why the family remains united. I was amazed by his empathetic nature and his ability to forgive. It’s not easy being a housewife and the emotional backbone of the family. It gave me a new perspective on things. Watch the trailer here Seeing the trailer, one assumes that the series is based on Mahesh Bhatt’s own extramarital affair with Parveen Babi. Amala Paul also bears a striking resemblance to the 1970s actress. The filmmaker had her personal story known earlier also in her own 1982 film “Arth” with Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Shabana Azmi and Smita Patil in the lead roles. Produced by Mukesh Bhatt and Jio Studios, “Ranjish Hi Sahi” will begin airing on Voot Select from January 13.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dnaindia.com/bollywood/report-ranjish-hi-sahi-is-emotional-love-triangle-watch-trailer-tahir-raj-bhasin-mahesh-bhatt-amala-paul-amrita-puri-2926911 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos