An influencer guide to the new Hollywood





8:22 am: HIGH CAFFEINE Cafe Alfred claims to have "essentially coined the term Instagrammable, and we believe it. When it's (finally) time to rise up and shine, you'll want to head to the Melrose Place café branch, where the latest generation of Hollywood trendsetters are sipping photogenic chagaccinos – espresso-infused concoctions. mushroom and monk fruit – and $ 6 frozen lattes flavored with real vanilla seeds. 8428 Melrose Pl. CHECK IT 9:05 a.m .: CANDLE BREAKFAST Instead of an omelet or pancakes, start your day with beauty essences, bone broths, and CBD shots at the celebrity-popular Beverly Boulevard health food market. Erewhon. TikTok star Christina Najjar aka Tinx loves the chain so much that Erewhon gave her name to a smoothie, which combines chia seeds, raw cocoa and avocado. (Don't worry: the store also has a selection of pastries.) 7660 Beverly Boulevard CHECK IT 12:47: ENERGY LUNCH Every town has a simple yet stylish Italian-American restaurant that attracts regulars with bold names, and in LA, it's Jon & Vinny's. Fairfax opened with great fanfare in 2015, and since then its minimalist decor and accessible food have made it a favorite spot for established and aspiring alike. Pro tips: Make a reservation, look your best (without putting too much effort into it), pick up the spicy fusilli or bolognese and buy a bottle at Helen's, the natural wine store tucked away in the back. 412 N. Fairfax Avenue. CHECK IT 3:23 p.m .: CRYSTAL ENERGY Need to exorcise an old flame or build an altar to ward off lousy Zoom auditions? Before House of intuition happened, the spirituality stores in LA were a little too serious and way too woo-woo. Since opening its first boutique in a funky cabin in Echo Park in 2010, HOI has grown into a metaphysical megalopolis – with 10 locations – thanks to a brilliant branding, welcoming attitude, and quality products. 2237 West Sunset Blvd. 8:23 p.m .: MAIN COURSE To discover GOOD Steakhouse As famous teens do on the internet, ask for a booth on the patio of the West Hollywood location. With Dua Lipa (not Frank Sinatra) pumping through palm trees and arboreal pillars, the vibe is more of an "lighted" oasis than a traditional chophouse. Charli D'Amelio and Lil Huddy might be at the next table, but once the Wagyu Beef Snow ($ 50 an ounce) and Lobster Mac and Cheese arrive, you'll be hard-pressed to care. anything else. 9200 Sunset Boulevard CHECK IT 11:11 p.m .: DRINK The rooftop bar of the charming hotel Mum's shelter is one of those places where dreams of fame – or influence – seem like they can come true. Upscale variations on classic bar food and extravagantly adorned cocktails create an epicurean summer vibe that seems to exude from every square inch of this lofty wonderland. Enjoy breathtaking views of the city as agents court fresh-faced talent in a bright, colorful setting. 6500 Selma Avenue CHECK IT

