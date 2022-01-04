American actress and comedian Betty White died of natural causes at the age of 99 on Friday, reports Peoplemagazine.

White died at her Brentwood, Calif., Home just three weeks from his 100th birthday.

Celebrities and public figures have taken to social media to mourn the deaths of white people. Betty White has brought smiles to generations of Americans. He is a cultural icon that will be sorely missed, President Joe Biden wrote on Twitter. Smithsonian Secretary Lonnie G. Bunch III also expressed his condolences to Twitter, noting that the actress will be remembered for her charm, comedy and many accomplishments during an impressive career.

White had one of the longest careers in television history, breaking down barriers as the first woman to navigate the media. She has brought iconic characters to life on the small screen like naughty Sue Ann Nevins from The Mary Tyler Moore Show, nave widow Rose Nylund from The Golden Girls and the lovable but mischievous Elka Ostrovsky in Hot in Cleveland. His roles were marked by his brilliant demeanor, his winning smile and his irreverent spirit. She has delighted audiences as the host of several reality shows and racked up many memorable movie credits including a role in the 2009 romantic comedy. Proposal (not to mention a playful mockery-quarrelwith the film’s first male role, Ryan Reynolds). She had planned to celebrate with the theatrical release of a retrospective documentary, Betty White: 100 Years Young A Birthday Celebration. The producers told the Los Angeles Timesthat the feature will debut as planned, but with a new title.

The actress worked regularly on television for seven decades, but saw a late resurgence in 2010, when a viral Facebook campaign inspired by a Super Bowl commercial landed White a spot as the host of Saturday Night Live. As the oldest host of all time at 88, White earned top marks and won an Emmy for her performance, one of five Primetime Emmys. price and 16 nominations the actress has received throughout her prolific career.

White was born in Oak Park, Illinois on Jan. 17, 1922, to salesman and electrical engineer Horace White and housewife Tess Curts White, reports Stephen M. Silverman for People. The young family moved to Los Angeles during the Great Depression when White was a toddler.

The aspiring actress starred in several high school theater productions before graduating and joining the American Womans Voluntary Services during World War II, report Richard Severo and Peter Keepnews for the New York Times.

After a brief stint on radio, White launched his screen career in the 1950s, during the early years of television. It was the so-called mediums Golden age, Remarks Smithsonian National Museum of American History conservative Ryan linteau, who specializes in the history of American entertainment. The early years of television broadcasting were filled with innovation, as American artists and producers adapted existing radio and stage formats to the new medium, Lintelman wrote in an email to Smithsonian magazine.

White broke into television as the host of Hollywood on Television (1949-1953), a daily five-hour talk show. She is considered the first woman to host a talk show, Matt Zoller Seitz reports for Variety, and she would break down several other barriers for women in the television industry throughout her life. As Zoller Seitz points out, [a]close [White] passed 40, a milestone that often marked the beginning of the end of a woman’s stardom, her fame only grew. The role of whites in the Mary Tyler Moore show didn’t arrive until the 1970s, when the comedian was almost 50 years old.

Yet the talents and winning smile of the Whites were apparent even in Life With Elizabeth, a sitcom in which she starred from 1953 to 1955. Similar to her contemporary show I Love Lucy, Life With Elizabeth recounted Elizabeth’s wacky misadventures. prone to errors and her new husband.

In her role, White expanded the typical range and role of the mindless housewife character with winking self-awareness and proto-feminist irreverence, Lintelman says. At the end of each skit, a male narrator asked a question: Elizabeth, aren’t you ashamed? White would stop, then respond with a nod and not at all devilish smile.

White married twice before meeting her third husband and the love of [her] life, game show host Allen Ludden. Married in 1963, the couple were together until Luddens’ death in 1981. White took on the role of Widowed Rose in Golden Girls a few years later.

As Rose, the actress has received praise for her ability to punctuate heartfelt monologues about her own late husband with expert comedian Hourly. White has often kept a straight face through improvised riffs, even as his co-stars burst out laughing.

White was a groundbreaking television actress, bringing the inner lives of American women to the fore in popular sitcoms over seven decades, Lintelman says. [She] allowed the actresses to express themselves fully, to tackle unexpected roles, [as well as] take on production roles, as she did from the early 1950s.

In her personal life, White was also an ardent animal welfare advocate who championed zoos’ efforts to conserve endangered species. She was a director of the Greater Los Angeles Zoo Association for decades and has published Betty & Friends: My life at the zoo, an album on his love for animals and zoos, in 2012.

The actress visited the Smithsonian National Zoo the same year. Speak with Megan Gambino about Smithsonian magazine ahead of this visit, White recalled that her childhood dream was to become either a zookeeper or a ranger.

My mom and dad were both avid animal lovers, White said. They imbued me with the fact that for me there is no animal on the planet that I do not find fascinating and wish to learn more.

White wrote three memoirs: Betty White in person (1987), Here we go again (1995) and If you ask me (and of course you won’t) (2011). As Timothy Bella reports for the Washington post, the actress wrote in Betty White in person this [f]the ear of death is not one of my problems.

Guess I’ll improvise when the time comes, some things will improve without repetition, White joked.