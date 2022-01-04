Entertainment
Navy prevented from acting against 35 COVID vaccine refusals
Texas federal judge granted preliminary injunction preventing Navy from acting against 35 sailors for religiously refusing to comply with COVID-19 vaccine order
WASHINGTON – A Texas federal judge has granted a preliminary injunction preventing the Navy from taking action against 35 sailors for refusing on religious grounds to comply with an order to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
The injunction is a new challenge to Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin’s decision to make vaccinations mandatory for all members of the military. The vaccination requirement allows for exemptions on religious and other grounds, but none of the thousands of requests for religious exemptions to date have been granted.
There is no indication that the order would affect the military beyond the 35 sailors who pursued Austin and the Navy. The Pentagon did not have an immediate response to a request for comment.
More than 90% of the military have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, including at least 98.5% of active and reservist members of the Navy. Austin says vaccines are a valid and necessary medical requirement to protect service members and their families and ensure the force’s combat readiness.
In his ruling on Monday, U.S. District Judge Reed O’Connor wrote that the Navy’s process for reviewing a sailor’s request for a religious exemption is flawed and amounts to drama.
O’Connor, who was appointed by President George W. Bush, wrote that the group of 35 sailors who sued the government in November and sought a preliminary injunction against the Navy have the right, on religious and prime grounds Amendment, to refuse the vaccination order.
The Navy members in this case seek to defend the very freedoms for which they have sacrificed so much to protect, O’Connor wrote. The COVID-19 pandemic does not give the government any license to abrogate these freedoms. There is no COVID-19 exception to the First Amendment. There is no military exclusion from our Constitution.
The O’Connor injunction was first reported by the Washington Post.
Without commenting on the Texas affair, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby last month defended the validity of military service processes to consider religious exemptions.
Every exemption requested on religious grounds is evaluated by a chaplain, by a chain of command, by medical experts and is the subject of a lot of thought, and they are all decided on an individual case-by-case basis, he said. December 21.
In his decision in favor of the injunction sought by the 35 Navy sailors, O’Connor wrote that they opposed vaccination on four grounds: “opposition to abortion and the use of aborted fetal cell lines in vaccine development; the belief that altering one’s body is an affront to the Creator; divine instruction not to receive the vaccine and opposition to the injection of traces of animal cells into his body. “
The complainants’ beliefs about the vaccine are unquestionably sincere, and it is not the role of this court to determine their veracity or accuracy, the judge wrote.
The sailors who pursued are members of the Naval Special Warfare Command, including SEALs. The lawsuit was filed by First Liberty Institute, a nonprofit organization that focuses on defending religious freedom.
At the start of the pandemic, the Navy struggled with a particularly critical COVID-19 outbreak. Hundreds of sailors aboard the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt have been infected, starting in late March while deployed to Vietnam and elsewhere in Asia. The ship was decommissioned in Guam, its captain was relieved of his duties and the crisis led to the resignation of Acting Secretary of the Navy Thomas Modly.
Since then, the Navy and other services have managed to avoid major disruption. In December, officials said about two dozen sailors aboard the USS Milwaukee, or about 25 percent of the ship’s crew, had tested positive for COVID-19, keeping the ship away in the port of the Guantanamo Bay naval station in Cuba. On Monday, the Navy announced that the ship had resumed sea.
AP writer Eric Tucker contributed to this report.
Sources
2/ https://abcnews.go.com/Health/wireStory/navy-blocked-acting-35-covid-vaccine-refusers-82069406
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]