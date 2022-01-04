Beware Of These Upcoming Hollywood Movies Of 2022 We Can’t Wait To See

The movie releases this year should be great, and we can’t wait to see them. Here’s a list of the next 2022 Hollywood movies to watch out for in the New Year.

Movies are a great way to entertain yourself. Every year we are treated to great movies of different genres like comedy, sci-fi, thriller, horror, animation, etc. This time around, too, there are a few Hollywood movies coming up from 2022 that we know will be a hit, not least to escape the worries of Covid.

Upcoming Hollywood Movies of 2022:

Scheduled for release on January 14, this upcoming 2022 Hollywood film is the fourth and final installment in the film’s franchise. An all-time favorite animated film for kids and a few adults was first to hit theaters in 2021, but since covid had other plans, you can now watch it from the comfort of your home on Amazon Prime. . Many of the characters in the film borrow the voices of star actors, like Adam Sandler, Andy Samberg, Selena Gomez, Kathryn Hahn, Jim Gaffigan, Steve Buscemi, David Spade, and more.

Another upcoming Hollywood movie of 2022 which will be released on January 14 isScream,the fifth installment of theScreamseries of films. Informally known asScream 5, it’s a direct sequel to 2011Scream 4.Starring Courtney Cox, David Arquette, Neve Campbell and more from the previous episode, along with newcomers like Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega and Jack Quaid, this horror film will continue to haunt and make us scream with. its frightening plot.

As a prequel to the classic 2009 movieOrphan,Orphan: first murderis an upcoming 2022 Hollywood film that will star Julia Stiles, Isabelle Fuhrman, and Rossif Sutherland, among others. Released on January 28, this film revolves around Leena Klamer, who suffers from an illness that makes her look like a child, making it easy for her to pose as the lost daughter of a wealthy family. This biting film, previously named Esther, will undoubtedly put us on the edge of our seats at every scene.

As Marvel creates top-notch movies for its universe, DC is involved in doing the same. One of the next Hollywood movies of 2022 will beThe batman, set for release on March 4 and is a reboot of the classicBatmanfilm franchise and is set to be the first in a new standalone trilogy. We’ll see Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne / Batman alongside Zo Kravitz and many more. We might have a different Batman saving Gotham City, but the premise and experience will always be the same.

If you’ve been to the movies lately, you might have stumbled upon the trailer for that upcoming 2022 Hollywood movie.Morbius.It is set to be the third film in Sony’s Spider-Man universe and has stars like Jared Leto, alongside Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, Tyrese Gibson, which is slated for release on April 1. Like almost all Marvel movies,Morbiusfeatures a Marvel comic book character of the same name, who tries a dangerous cure for his rare blood disease, afflicting him with a form of vampirism.

Marvel has made some incredible cinematic pieces that have truly amazed fans. This year is no different with the release ofDoctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madnessa sequel to the previous oneDoctor Strange.This upcoming 2022 Hollywood movie will star Benedict Cumberbatch, Benedict Wong, Rachel McAdams, Elizabeth Olsen and more. The Madness set to begin on May 6, 2022 is part of Phase Four of the MCU.

Light yearis an upcoming Hollywood film from 2022 that belongs to the animation genre and is a spin-off of the popular franchiseToy story.This film, slated for theatrical release on June 17, explores Buzz Lightyear, the inspiration behind the action figure fromToy story. Voiced by Chris Evans, we’ll dive deeper into the life of Buzz Lightyear. The movie could be great news for fanatics of the character and the movieToy story.

Another franchise film,Mission: Impossible 7, which stars Tom Cruise, is an upcoming 2022 Hollywood film that won’t disappoint us, just like its previous successors. Scheduled for a September 30 release, followed by a streaming release in November, our mission is to wait in anticipation, which might become impossible, but fruitful nonetheless. A sequel to the action-packed film is also slated for release in 2023.

This upcoming 2022 Hollywood film is the first in a two-part sequel toSpide-Man: Into The Spider-Verse, revolving around the life of Miles Morales (Spider-Man). With voices borrowed by Shameik Moore alongside Oscar Isaac and Hailee Steinfeld, this film, set for release on October 7, will continue to showcase Spider-Man’s adventures in the Spiderverse. Accompanied by Spider-Woman and a new team of Spider-People, the premise revolves around them facing a powerful villain.

Black Panther: Wakanda Foreveris an upcoming Hollywood film of 2022 which will be released on November 11 and is a sequel to the previous oneBlack Panther.Starring Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Martin Freeman, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, and more. The film’s creators had imagined that notable Chadwick Boseman would play his role, but unfortunate circumstances surrounding his health led to the MCU losing one of its greatest actors. The film will now explore the world and the characters of the first film in homage to the legacy built by Boseman.

The second film of theAvatarfranchise, this next Hollywood film of 2022, was eagerly awaited by fans of the first film. The addition of three more sequels and the need for new technology to film the performance capture underwater resulted in several delays in the film.Avatar 2is finally set to release on December 16 of this year and hopefully in theaters, so we can properly appreciate this magical piece of cinema. We will be able to see the great works of stars like Zoe Saldana, Kate Winslet, Sam Worthington, and more finally.

This upcoming Hollywood movie of 2022 is another film slated for release on December 16 and is a sequel to the 2018Aquaman.Starring Jason Momoa, Amber Heard, Nicole Kidman, and many more, the film is part of DC Extended Universe (DCEU), similar to Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). The film will be available on HBO Max 45 days after its initial release.

All images courtesy of: IMDB