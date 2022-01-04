Bajaj Qute Quadricycle to appear in upcoming Hollywood movie The Lost City





You may have heard of the Bajaj Qute, a quadricycle that you probably mistook for a car. Being the first quadricycle developed in India, its characteristics resemble both a car and a three-wheeler and were meant to replace cars in intra-city journeys. While that hasn’t happened yet, the modest vehicle is apparently set for international fame, as we’ll see in the upcoming Hollywood movie, The Lost City, which will be released in March of this year. The film stars Channing Tatum, Daniel Radcliffe and Sandra Bullock in the lead roles while Brad Pitt makes a special appearance. The Bajaj Qute was spotted in the movie trailer for a few seconds, during which the Bajaj logo was obscured, hinting that this is not a paid product placement. The quadricycle was probably used because of its function. In the trailer, Tatum drives the vehicle through the jungle with Bullock as a passenger, which is ideal due to its compact size. Later, when Bullock tries to open the door, the Bajaj Qute falls off a cliff and is destroyed, eliciting hilarious reactions from them. ALSO READ: Skoda Kodiaq 7-seater SUV variants to come, price leak before launch in India The original looking Bajaj Qute has a width of 1312mm, a height of 1652mm, a wheelbase of 1925mm and an overall length of 2752mm. Rolling on 12-inch wheels, it has black ORVMs and a single wiper as well as tail lights. Up front, the quadricycle’s highlights include projector headlights and a plastic-covered bumper. Also watch: Its biggest advantage is its ability to easily squeeze into tight spaces due to its size, which also allows for relatively hassle-free parking. However, there is no air conditioning. However, the quadricycle tries to compensate for this by having a huge glazed area which makes the cabin airy. The flexible engine runs on multiple fuels, including CNG, LPG or gasoline. In the petrol version, it develops 13 hp at 5,500 rpm and 18.9 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm. Read all the latest news, breaking news and news on the coronavirus here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news18.com/news/auto/bajaj-qute-quadricycle-to-appear-in-upcoming-hollywood-flick-the-lost-city-4618823.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos