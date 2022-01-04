Lily Collins remembers growing up as Phil Collins’ daughter





Lily Collins is making her own way in Hollywood. As the daughter of Genesis frontman Phil Collins and Jill Tavelman, Collins struggled to distance herself from her family. When she first started acting, she remembered what it was like to always be in her father’s shadow. (LR) Phil Collins, Lily Collins and Jill Tavelman pose with Lily’s birthday cake at the “Mirror Mirror” premiere after-party. Kevin Winter / Getty Images I wanted to fight it so badly, because that wasn’t where I was from, ”Collins said. Glamor United Kingdom. “And so I’m really proud of where I am today because I know how hard I work. After playing Sandra Bullock’s daughter on “The Blind Side” in 2009 and Taylor Lautner’s love interest in “Abduction” in 2011, moviegoers began to pay more attention to Collins and take her seriously by as an actress. However, she said it was a very different story when she started her career when she was little. When I was younger, trying to start my journey in the entertainment world, quite a few people said to me, well, what makes you special? There are so many different siblings, family members, and people. Why you? she remembered. This type of judgment has made actors like Elizabeth Olsen question whether or not they want to change their last name. But for Collins, she decided to keep her name because it paid tribute to her family. I’m incredibly proud of what my last name stands for, what my fathers did. And I’m an incredibly proud girl, “she said.” But I’m going my own way, my own journey. I didn’t want to change my last name. “ Phil Collins holds his daughter, Lily Collins, while touring Japan in 1988. Dave Hogan / Getty Images Collins has been so successful in her career and she became a household name overnight after taking on the role of Emily Cooper in the hit Netflix series “Emily in Paris”. While the show was getting a lot of buzz around her, Collins couldn’t deny that her character could be “annoying” at times as she always looked on the bright side. To have someone upbeat, bright and bubbly, it’s sad to think people would watch and go is a lot, ”Collins said. Nylon in October on the backlash. “These are such beautiful qualities, and the fact that she can combine that with being vulnerable, asking for help and making mistakes is not foolproof.”

