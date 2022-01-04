Entertainment
Panasonic begins immersive entertainment collaboration with AREA15
Panasonic System Solutions Company of North America Provides Turnkey Projection Solutions to AREA15 in Five-Year Collaboration
LAS VEGAS, January 4, 2022 / PRNewswire / – Today at CES 2022, Panasonic System Solutions Company of North America announced its new collaboration with ZONE15, an experiential events and entertainment district located just off the Strip in Las Vegas. AREA15 offers a selection of lively and themed entertainment experiences and ever-changing art and retail experiences for locals and visitors of all ages.
This five-year collaboration with Panasonic will provide AREA15 with turnkey solutions among the best Panasonic solutions such as software development, engineering, projection design, performance support, state-of-the-art projectors and more to deliver a seamless and unprecedented 360 degree visual. experiences.
AREA15 uses Panasonic PT-RQ35KU 3-Chip DLP SOLID SHINE 4K laser projectors for its versatile Live Events space, The Portal. Each of the fourteen (14) PT-RQ35 offers 30,000lm of high brightness and 4K resolution for stunning and eye-catching visuals, delivering lifelike, vibrant and vivid images, putting visitors at the center of the action. The PT-RQ35KU series is the smallest and lightest 4K projector in its class and the latest addition to the wide range of laser projectors already in use. The PT-RQ35KU were easily installed, stacked and calibrated for streamlined workflows to dramatically reduce logistics and installation issues.
“Over the past few years, and especially as audiences return to in-person events, Panasonic has recognized an increasing demand from consumers around the world for more out-of-the-box immersive experiences,” said John Baisley, Senior Vice President of Professional Imaging and Visual Systems, PSSNA. “We are proud to answer the call by collaborating with AREA15 to bring the best and most creative 360-degree immersive entertainment to audiences in the entertainment capital of Las Vegas, and around the world. From immersive Van Gogh exhibits to the first Illuminarium Experiences show in Atlanta, advanced projection and lens technology from Panasonic has played a vital role in creating successful entertainment experiences. “
Panasonic began its partnership with AREA15 in the spring of 2021. The first experience of using Panasonic projectors inside the AREA15 portal, a 7,500 square foot 360-degree mapped projection room, was the acclaimed tour by the review, “Van Gogh, the immersive experience”. In addition to presenting immersive artistic experiences to thousands of visitors inside the portal, Panasonic 4K Projectors, such as the PT-RQ35KU series, provide stunning bespoke backdrops for theatrical performances, music concerts, corporate events, private parties and more.
From May 2020, based on publicly available dimensions and weight for laser projectors between 26,00035,000 lumens
About AREA15
AREA15, located just minutes from the Las Vegas Strip, is the world’s premier experiential entertainment district featuring live events, immersive activations, monumental art installations, extraordinary design elements, unique retail, technology revolutionary, bars and restaurants and much more. With a growing collection of vibrant destinations, including Duel axes, Emporium Arcade Bar, Lost Spirits Distillery, Oddwood Bar, “Wink World: Portals to Infinity, ” The museum fiasco, sparkling rocket, Golf of the five irons, The Beast by Todd english, OZ Experience and anchoring experience, Meow Wolf’s Omega market, AREA15 is an ever-evolving art, retail and entertainment district that attracts locals and tourists of all ages. AREA15 has received numerous distinctions, notably by being named “Best immersive artistic experience” by United States Today 10 Best Readers’ Choice Travel Awards, one of the “10 Most Innovative Real Estate and Urban Development Companies of 2020” by Fast business, “Reader’s ChoiceBest Attraction” by Las Vegas weekly, “Best artistic pole” by Vegas Magazine, and claim first place in Blooloop’s “11 Best Immersive Art Experiences in the World”. AREA15 represents a collaborative venture between real estate development company Fisher Brothers and creative agency Beneville Studios, both of New York.
About Panasonic System Solutions Company of North America
Panasonic System Solutions Company of North America, a division of Panasonic Corporation of North America, provides breakthrough technology solutions that deliver personalized experiences to drive better outcomes for our clients and our clients’ clients. Panasonic designs and manufactures reliable, flexible and reliable products and solutions to help create, capture and deliver information of all types, especially where, when and how it is needed. Panasonic’s comprehensive suite of business solutions for government and commercial enterprises of all sizes covers unified business communications, mobile computing, security and surveillance, retail point of sale, office productivity, audio systems and visuals (projectors, screens and digital signage) and professional video production. To learn more and explore Panasonic professional products and solutions, visit: https://na.panasonic.com/us/audio-video-solutions.
About Panasonic Corporation of North America
Newark, New Jerseybased at Panasonic Corporation of North America is committed to creating a better life and a better world by empowering its B2B customers through innovations in sustainable energy, immersive entertainment, integrated supply chains and mobility solutions. The company is the principal North American subsidiary of Osaka, Japanbased at Panasonic Corporation. One of Interbrand’s Top 100 Global Brands in 2021, Panasonic is a leading technology partner and integrator for businesses, government agencies and consumers in the region. Learn more about ideas and innovations from Panasonic at https://na.panasonic.com/us
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/panasonic-enters-into-immersive-entertainment-collaboration-with-area15-301453445.html
SOURCE Panasonic Corporation of North America
