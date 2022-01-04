Ranvir Shoreys’ son tested negative for Covid-19, actor says we’re finally free again

On December 28, 2021, Ranvir Shorey had informed everyone that his son and ex-wife Konkona Sensharmas Haroon had tested positive for Covid-19. The 10-year-old has finally tested negative for the new coronavirus now. Sharing the update on Instagram today, Jan.4, Ranvir wrote that they’re finally free again.

RANVIR SHOREYS HIS HAROON TESTS NEGATIVE FOR COVID-19

Ranvir Shoreys’ son Haroon had taken the mandatory test when he returned to Mumbai from their vacation in Goa, when his Covid-19 results were positive. The actor-son duo were asymptomatic and decided to quarantine themselves. Eventually sharing his son who tested negative, Ranvir thanked everyone for their good wishes.

He wrote, Update: As it did with me, my son tested negative about a week later. It has been an ordeal, but we are finally free again! Thank you all for their good wishes (sic).

WHEN RANVIR WRITTEN ABOUT BEING HUNTED OUT OF THE HOTEL BEDROOM AFTER SHARING HER SON’S COVID DIAGNOSIS

Ranvir and his son were in quarantine once the child tested positive for Covid-19. The actor wrote about how they were harassed after his social media post. He wrote: As a result of my SM message, intended for the common good, we were almost kicked out of our hotel room, where we were in quarantine, due to other guests pressuring the hotel to were staying here. The capacity of society for unscientific discrimination has been fully demonstrated (sic).

He added: People who wanted selfies until the night before were blackmailing the hotel for discounts and refunds because we were in one of the rooms! I will always remember this experience. It makes me wonder if the world deserves honesty (sic).

Ranvir Shorey was last seen in 420 IPC, released on Zee5.