New Hollywood and Highland owner acquires another SoCal retail center – WWD





The portfolio of DJM, a Californian real estate and private development player, continues to grow. The company acquired Long Beach Exchange (LBX) in partnership with PGIM Real Estate from Burnham Ward Properties, based in Newport Beach, California. DJM will take care of management, rental and marketing. LBX is a 26-acre property founded on a Whole Foods mainstay with retail tenants including TJ Maxx, Nordstrom Rack, Ulta and Old Navy. It also owns The Hangar, a 17,000 square foot food hall designed in the style of an old aircraft hangar that features a range of small artisan food vendors and boutiques. DJM has continued to expand its outdoor retail portfolio over the past few years, acquiring the Hollywood & Highland complex in LA, soon to be renamed Ovation Hollywood, which adjoins the Dolby Theater and TCL Grauman’s Chinese Theater ; Lido Marina Village in Newport Beach, which has Elyse Walker, LoveShackFancy and Stoney Clover stores, and the 853,000 square foot Bella Terra in Huntington Beach, California, among other tenants. In addition, DJM was engaged by Invesco Real Estate as a partner to redevelop the Runway Outdoor Mall in the Playa Vista, California neighborhood known as Silicon Beach. “Over the next year, we plan to double the size of our assets under management and focus on aggressive growth within our business,” said Lindsay Parton, president of DJM. “We have positioned ourselves for the future with our team and are currently working on a number of agreements that will reflect the true philosophy of DJM’s mission to create places where people and communities thrive. “ “While COVID-19 has undoubtedly had an impact on retail across all industries, we are now experiencing a tremendous return to growth across our portfolio, with foot traffic and sales figures exceeding even the figures before the pandemic, “said C.had Watercress, Creative Director at DJM. “This rebound, which reinforces the ever-changing nature of retailing, is due in large part to the exterior nature of our properties as well as thoughtful community programming and relevant, region-specific merchandising. Long Beach Exchange is a fantastic addition to the DJM portfolio and we can’t wait to turn the property into the best version of itself. “We have seen with our own eyes the transformation that DJM has created in Bella Terra,” said Tim hennessey, Managing Director of PGIM Real Estate. “We are extremely pleased with the value that DJM and PGIM Real Estate have been able to add to the portfolio and deliver excellent results to our investors, even in these unprecedented times. We are delighted to continue our work together at Long Beach Exchange. “Long Beach Exchange is a perfect example of what retailing should look like in the future,” said Scott burnham, CEO and Partner at Burnham Ward Properties. “This iconic property promotes an experiential environment that encourages shopping through the community and experiences through innovative real estate development. LBX’s continued success in these unprecedented times is a true testament to its appeal to consumers, which has allowed the center to continue to grow and prosper. DJM and its partners will be excellent stewards for this asset in the future. “

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://wwd.com/fashion-news/fashion-scoops/hollywood-and-highland-owner-acquires-another-long-beach-exchange-1235025554/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos