Entertainment
‘Bachelor’ star Clayton Echard moves to Arizona: what we know
The Arizonas Bachelor family is growing with a new high-profile addition: current bachelor Clayton Echard, 28.
Missouri Season 26 frontman, who was a bachelorette season contender Michelle Youngs last year, is a former football player and worked as a medical sales rep before joining the reality TV universe in 2021.
Although Erhard shared on Instagram that he was moving, he did not indicate where he lives. But it looks like her mother has turned things around: News of her move to Arizona has been revealed by none other than Echard’s mother, Kelly Duff Echard.
Duff Echard shared on Instagram that Clayton will join his brother, Nate Echard, in Arizona. Nate Echards’ Instagram account says he lives in Scottsdale.
Cast ‘Bachelor’ 2022:Here are Clayton’s 31 candidates for season 26
What we know about Clayton Echard’s move to Arizona
Claytons’ brother Patrick Echard also appears to have lived in Scottsdale, according to his Instagram account. But now that he’s flying to the Pacific Northwest for a job, he needs someone to take over his lease.
I said goodbye to Clayton today as he headed west to join Nate in Arizona to take over Patrick’s lease, Duff Echard wrote in his December 26 Instagram post.
Clayton Echard apparently confirmed the news by liking the post, although he hasn’t officially changed locations in his Instagram bio (which still reads Missouri).
He previously posted photos from his Phoenix subway tours, which included a hike to Camelback Mountain with Nate Echard before being cast on “Bachelorette.”
“Phoenix is convincing enough”, he captioned the october 2020 post.
What does the move from Claytons to Arizona mean?
Echards’ season, which was filmed in the fall, kicked off on January 3. It will be a few months before viewers learn the identity of her final choice, a secret the show keeps close during the months of a season’s airing.
It is not known if Echard will simply hide in the valley in the meantime or if he plans to settle in Arizona permanently. Only one of its competitors, Cave Creeks Cassidy Timbrooks, seems to have a link here.
Following:What we know about Cassidy from the Clayton season
One thing’s for sure: Echard couldn’t have picked a better time of year to live in the Phoenix subway. Maybe we’ll see him enjoy a few spring training matches or meet Arie Luyendyk, the season 22 bachelor who grew up in Scottsdale and lives here with his wife Lauren Luyendyk and their three children.
Contact the reporter at [email protected]. Follow her on twitter @kimirobinand Instagram @ReporterKiMi.
Support local journalism. Subscribe to azcentral.com today.
Sources
2/ https://www.azcentral.com/story/entertainment/television/2022/01/04/bachelor-clayton-echard-scottsdale-arizona/9091247002/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]