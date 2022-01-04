Entertainment
Mexico: COVID-19 infections on the rise, especially in tourist centers
MEXICO CITY COVID-19 infections are on the rise across Mexico, particularly in two states with major tourist destinations on the Caribbean Sea and the Pacific Ocean that were busy during the holiday season.
According to federal government data, Quintana Roo, where tourists flock to Cancun, Tulum and other places along the Riviera Maya, and Baja California Sur, which draws beachgoers to the twin Pacific resorts that make up Los Cabos, both are experiencing some of their highest infection totals since the start of the pandemic.
Baja California Sur recorded 700 new infections on December 29, up from a previous record of less than 600 in July. Quintana Roo fell from 27 cases on December 20 to 484 eight days later, although this remains below its one-day high of 574 in August.
This new variant (omicron) is very contagious, but fortunately it does not require hospitalization and neither do we have any increasing death cases, President Andrs Manuel Lpez Obrador said on Tuesday.
Mexico had its worst times of the pandemic a year earlier, when hospitals were overwhelmed and deaths from COVID-19 confirmed by tests exceeded 1,400 per day. The actual numbers were surely even higher due to the limited testing.
However, the summer wave that peaked in August with more than 25,000 new infections in a single day was even higher.
At no time has Mexico closed its borders or demanded negative test results for arriving tourists. Airports required travelers to complete a health form, and many checked temperatures for a while. It was only at the common border with the United States that cross-border traffic was essentially limited until November.
Now, said Health Secretary Jorge Alcocer, recent studies seem to indicate that even if there are new variants, the prevalence of vaccines may start to mitigate the more severe effects of the virus. He stressed that this was still only a hypothesis.
Mexico vaccinated 88% of adults and started giving a third dose to older people, health workers. Teachers will begin to receive the reminder in the coming days.
We are not as worried as before because most people are vaccinated, said Arturo Gonzlez Ledesma, doctor at Ajusco Medio Hospital in Mexico City, specializing in COVID-19 patients since the start of the pandemic. It is only in the unvaccinated that you see the face of terror.
Gonzlez urged people to be careful. We shouldn’t say we were going to get out of it yet.
The increase in infections has led a dozen states in Mexico 32 to delay resuming classes after the holidays. While many students across the country returned to school on Monday, those other states, including Quintana Roo and Baja California Sur, have postponed the start of the school year until January 17.
Meanwhile, local governments are once again stepping up their testing efforts. Mexico City said on Tuesday it was expanding testing hours at health centers and reopening testing kiosks in the city with the goal of doubling capacity to around 23,400 tests per day.
In addition to Mexico City, other major population centers, including the state of Mexico, which contains many of the capital’s suburbs, as well as Guadalajara and Monterrey, are also seeing an increase in infections.
Mexico is approaching 300,000 deaths from COVID-19 confirmed by tests, although the actual number of deaths from COVID-19 is closer to 450,000, according to the government.
