Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding was a big deal and made the fans very happy. Looks like another couple is getting married soon.

Mumbai circles are in turmoil with the news that star hero Farhan Akhtar is also planning to marry his girlfriend Shibani Dandekar soon.

Shibani and Farhan have been together for a long time now. Farhan has divorced his first wife Adhuna and has two teenage daughters with her.

Since his divorce he has been dating model Shibani and now he plans to take it to the next level.

