Entertainment
Kartik Aaryan, please come: the actor meets fans who shouted his name outside his house. Watch | Bollywood
On Tuesday, two Kartik Aaryans fans were spotted outside his house in Mumbai. Kartik met them later and clicked on pictures with them.
On Tuesday, Kartik Aaryan met two of his fans, who relentlessly called out his name from outside his apartment building. A video that has surfaced on the internet shows two girls standing outside Kartik’s residence in Mumbai and shouting his name. A longer version of the video reveals that Kartik came out of his house to meet the fans.
In the video, shared on social media, two girls can be seen jumping with excitement as they asked Kartik to meet them: Kartik please come on. please please please. Later, Kartik can be seen patiently posing with them for photos.
Reposting the video, originally posted by a paparazzi account, Kartik wrote on his Instagram: This love. This is what I live for. This is my reader. That’s all. To all my fans, very sincerely, I am blessed to have you, I cannot thank you enough but I will keep trying.
In a recent interview with ANI, Kartik spoke about his fans and the love he receives from people. It is good that several titles have been attached to my name. Sometimes my poses get trendy too. A few months ago, my fans launched “Pose like Kartik Aaryan” on social media. I am happy and I feel lucky to receive so much love from people. I hope that other titles will be attached to my name. I hope to always live up to people’s expectations, he said.
Kartik recently completed the Delhi program for his upcoming film Shehzada. The film is directed by Varun Dhawan’s brother Rohit Dhawan and also stars actor Kriti Sanon. The film will also star Manisha Koirala and Paresh Rawal in supporting roles. Shehzada is the remake of the Telugu film by Allu Arjun Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.
Read more: Kartik Aaryan cracks as fan poses in front of his Lamborghini, jokes that it’s a beautiful car ‘
Besides Shehzada, Kartik also has Anees Bazmi’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in the works. The film will also star actors Tabu and Kiara Advani. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is the standalone sequel to the 2007 Priyadarshan horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa, which starred actors Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, and Shiney Ahuja in the lead roles.
