Lewis Hamilton linked with new Hollywood movie about Formula 1





Lewis Hamilton is said to be involved in talks about a new Hollywood movie about Formula 1. Entertainment site Deadline says Apple TV is on the verge of securing the rights to the film, starring Brad Pitt as a runner who returns from retirement to mentor a youngster and attempt his final shot at the track as than younger teammate. Does that sound a bit like Michael Schumacher and Nico Rosberg at Mercedes between 2010 and 2012? Deadline’s original report says we’re hearing that British Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton is involved in some capacity. In the latest update, however, which contains the plot details as described above, there is no mention of the former seven-time World Champion. Joseph Kosinski, who directed the next Top Gun: Maverick, would be the director of the F1 movie, with Ehren Kruger the screenwriter and Jerry Bruckheimer the producer. Adversity breaks some; others to break records. pic.twitter.com/KVTf6iXKma – Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@ MercedesAMGF1) January 2, 2022 Bruckheimer, who produced the original 1986 Top Gun film, worked on the 1990 NASCAR film Days of Thunder which also starred Tom Cruise. The film’s budget could reach $ 140 million, the same as that of a Formula 1 team under the 2022 cost cap. The theme of the film is similar to Driven, released in 2001 starring Sylvester Stallone as a former IndyCar champion who has returned to help a young man. There is no indication that Formula 1 rights holder Liberty Media is involved in the new project, which could attempt to jump on the Drive to Survive train that has accelerated in America in recent years. While it is true that Hamilton will be involved, whether in an acting or consulting role, this would be another potential avenue to explore at the end of his Formula 1 stint, in addition to his other fashion interests. , music and supporting social and environmental causes. As of this writing, three days before his 37th birthday, the Briton had no word on his immediate plans having taken a hiatus from mainstream and social media since relinquishing his title as Max Verstappen in a controversial 2021 season finale in Abu Dhabi. However, Mercedes hinted that retirement was not on the agenda, when they tweeted a photo of Hamilton with the caption Adversity Makes It Break Some; others to break records with an eighth Drivers crown the obvious goal for 2022. Planet F1 verdict

