Late Night cancels shows after Seth Meyers tests positive for coronavirus





The resurgent pandemic continues to wreak havoc on the performing arts in New York City and disrupt the late-night comedy programs produced here. NBCs Late Night host Seth Meyers said on Tuesday he had tested positive for the coronavirus and that his show’s recordings would be canceled until the end of the week. In a tweet posted Tuesday morning, Meyers wrote: The bad news is that I tested positive for COVID (thanks, 2022!) The good news is that I feel great (thanks the shots and the booster!) He added that Late Night would come back very probably in a remote format next week, asking viewers to tune in next Monday to see what a cool place we’ll try to pass off as a studio !!! Meyers, the former Saturday Night Live student, had just returned to Late Night Monday after a vacation break, on a show featuring live studio audiences and guests (including cast from the NBC drama This Is Us and musician David Byrne) who appeared in remote interviews. Late Night is one of several NBC shows produced at New York headquarters at 30 Rockefeller Plaza, featuring SNL and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Late Night’s on-air talent was tested daily and Meyers tested negative on Monday, according to a person familiar with the show’s operations who was granted anonymity because that person was not authorized to speak in public . NBC declined to comment beyond Meyerss’ post on Twitter. Fallon, host of The Tonight Show, said he tested positive for coronavirus while on vacation and experienced mild symptoms while his schedule was paused. He returned to host The Tonight Show on Monday. The last SNL broadcast of 2021, which aired on December 18, was also significantly disrupted by the outbreak of the pandemic. It was broadcast without an audience or musical guest, and with most of its regular members absent.

