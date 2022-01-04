Nakuul Mehta: These are anxious times for humanity as a whole

I started filming for my TV show, somewhere (female singer) Jankee and I knew it was a risk, says Nakuul Mehta, who shared that he tested positive via Instagram on December 23.

Since then he has recovered at home and tested negative and has returned to work as well. I was extremely careful for a year and 8 months. Be a masked police force on sets and avoid unnecessary social interactions. Somehow it wasn’t that shocking. In the past two months I have toured for two shows in Mumbai and London. Anything that could go in my favor did it, but something didn’t. Life is such and you have to follow your stride, said, adding that the two weeks of utter calm were insightful.

Jankee and their baby Sufi also tested positive and it was difficult and difficult for Mehta. He shares, Jankee and I could take care of our own health, but Sufi had a rough week with a high fever. He had to be admitted to a children’s hospital for a week. Fortunately, we are all fine. These are anxious times for humanity as a whole. With the bird scarer and the Omicron spike in the cases, what one can do is be as careful as possible. Don’t indulge or socialize if possible. It was hard for us because our friends were outside but when you have a family, you have to be wiser and careful. Their son hasn’t met most of their extended family, and he admits that they neither felt nor fueled the anxiety of staying home.

Mehta advises caution but also believes that life must go on. Work makes our lives meaningful and for most of the past two years we have been operating from home, but there came a time when you had to go out. You find your own strength to get out and work, he says.

The actor urges people to get tested because the third wave is very contagious. Every day a friend or family member tests positive. I hope it is only a matter of time that we develop collective immunity, he concludes.