The number of female directors in top Hollywood films has declined in 2021
The number of top-grossing films directed by women declined in 2021 compared to 2020.
As stated in the Celluloid ceiling 2021 San Diego State University report (via Deadline), the number of female-directed films in the top 250 box office rose from 18 percent to 17 percent. When reduced to the first 100 films, there is a sharper decrease of 16 to 12 percent.
However, there is an increase when production roles such as screenwriters, executive producers, editors and cinematographers are included, from 25% to 23% in 2020.
The study analyzed films viewed in theaters and at home due to the coronavirus pandemic, considering the employment of women on recently released films on the list of digital entertainment groups watched at home. The study found that women made up 10% of directors working on films in the Watch at home category, up from 9% in 2020.
Dr Martha Lauzen, the studies researcher, said: Appearances can be deceptive. While Chlo Zhao won the Oscar last year for the achievement Nomadic country, and Jane Campion is one of the firsts in this year’s race for The power of the dog, the percentage of women directing films actually declined in 2021.
Basing our perception of the situation of women on the well-deserved fortunes of a few prominent women can lead us to inaccurate conclusions about the employment situation of women.
With Nomadic country, Zhao also directed Marvels Eternals This year. Another big box office winner was the 2021 Nia DaCostas reboot from fellow, which took No. 1 at the U.S. box office in August, grossing $ 22.3 million in its opening weekend.
In NME four star review, fellow is described as a new take [thats] so loud it might even be an upgrade. In other words, the new fellow it is the knees of the bees.
