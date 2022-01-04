The Loop: Betty White’s cause of death revealed and Prince Andrew’s lawyer tries to dismiss Virginia Giuffre case





Good morning! It is Wednesday 5 Januaryand you read The Loop, a quick summary of today's news. Let's dig. Prince Andrew has denied an allegation that he sexually assaulted Virginia Giuffre. ( Provided ) An American judge was mostly dismissive of an argument by Prince Andrew's lawyer to dismiss a sexual abuse lawsuit brought by Virginia Giuffre based on a 2009 settlement agreement she reached with Jeffrey Epstein. Lawyer Andrew Brettler has claimed Prince Andrew was among the "potential defendants" Ms Giuffre cleared of liability when she agreed to US $ 500,000 ($ 695,000) to settle with convicted sex offender and financier disgraced Jeffrey Epstein in a separate lawsuit. Judge Kaplan said he would rule on if the case was going to proceed"soon". The hearing is continuing and we will notify you when there is a decision. The government is facing pressure to make rapid antigenic testing free for anyone who wants it. ( Flickr: Jernej Furman ) The national cabinet meeting will discuss the advisability of subsidize rapid antigenic testing for vulnerable Australians, such as retirees and people with disabilities. They will also discuss a new definition of hospitalization, to differentiate those who were admitted to hospital for other reasons but then tested positive for COVID. What else is going on Let's move up a gear: Sincere public tributes poured in for a Toddler from South Australia, Dakota, died with COVID-19 and was "adored beyond measure" by her devastated family Dakota, a toddler from South Australia, was 13 months old when she died of COVID-19. ( gofundme ) World number one Novak Djokovic says he will defend his Australian Open title at Melbourne Park this month after receiving a medical exemption from being vaccinated against COVID-19

A second Chinese city, was taken into custody, while residents of the already closed city of Xi'an claim to have difficulty accessing food and supplies. After Only Three Asymptomatic COVID Cases Found, Yuzhou Officials Ordered One Million Residents To Stay Indoors And Not To Leave The City New South Wales nurses say they feel pressured not to take sick leave or mental health days as the growing number of COVID-19 cases in the state is straining the health care system. News Australians are looking for Betty Blanche-Her friend and longtime agent Jeff Witjas told NBC News that she died peacefully in her sleep at home. "People say her death was linked to being given a booster shot three days earlier, but that's not true. She died of natural causes. Her death shouldn't be politicized, it shouldn't be. is not the life she lived, "Witjassaid said. Betty White's agent has confirmed her death. ( Reuters: Phil McCarten / File ) BlackBerry RIP The New York Times reported that BlackBerry will end service on its mobile devices on January 4, 2022 US time. Yes, today local time! Maya Bay will open its doors to a limited number of tourists at a time. ( AP: Jorge Silva ) More than three years after the closure of Maya Bayallow its ecosystem to rebuild itself the impact of thousands of visitors every day, it has been reopened. Located on the island of Phi Phi Leh in the Andaman Sea, the white sand beach was made famous by the 2000 film The Beach, starring Leonardo DiCaprio. To ensure it remains protected, authorities said only 375 visitors would be allowed to visit it at a time and swimming would be prohibited for the moment. That's it! We come back this evening with a recap of today's news.

