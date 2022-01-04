Bollywood Roundup: Katrina Kaif, Lara Dutta, Sikandar Kher, and more …

Katrina Kaif flaunts her diamond-studded “mangalsutra”

Bombay– Katrina Kaif recently shared a few photos on her social media where she posted her diamond-studded ‘mangalsutra’ and shared glimpses of her and her husband Vicky Kaushal’s new sea-facing home with her fans.

The actress took to Instagram and shared three photos where she can be seen comfortably dressed in winter clothes and smiling for the camera. The magnificent ‘mangalsutra’ in question is from the Bengal Tiger collection by the ace designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee.

Katrina’s fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala commented under the photos: “Can’t wait to see your new home.”

Vicky and Katrina tied the knot on December 9 at the Six Senses Fort Barwara hotel in Rajasthan in an intimate ceremony with just 120 guests in attendance. The three-day wedding festivities began on December 7 and ended with KatVic making it official through their social media posts.

Lara Dutta: The “Kaun Banegi Shikharwati” scene with Naseeruddin Shah is the highlight of my career

Bombay– Former Miss Universe and actress Lara Dutta, who is preparing for the release of her comedy drama series “Kaun Banegi Shikharwati”, spent a gala working and playing with veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah.

For her, a particular scene she has done with him is the highlight of her career.

Commenting on the same, she said: “I think the biggest highlight for me was the scene I did with Naseer Sir. This scene was one of the most special scenes I did in my career. He’s an amazing person to watch at work. His dialogue delivery, his timing is so perfect. Every time I was with him on set I was just stunned. I was trying to absorb some of it. the most possible.

Praising the temper of the lead actor on set, Lara said, “He’s very kind and patient on set. Having four young women around him who aren’t as experienced as him I’m pretty sure we have. tested his patience a few times, but he never really lost it, he was very, very patient with us.

The series, directed by Gauravv K. Chawla and Ananya Banerjee, is the story of a has-been king, who owes the government a huge sum of money in the form of taxes, which he cannot afford. to pay. His subordinate, played by Raghubir Yadav, then comes to his rescue by giving him the idea of ​​associating his daughters with it.

Hailing Raghubir Yadav’s comedic timing, she said, “Even Raghubir Sir’s comedic timing is just amazing and it was such a joy and pleasure to see him make a scene. As someone who has done a lot of comedy in my career, it’s so exciting to watch another great comedic actor watch their timing and delivery. It’s a kind of invaluable experience that you get in your career to learn from actors who are so old and much more experienced than you are. “

Sikandar Kher begins planning for next surrogacy-based film

Bombay– Sikandar Kher, who was most recently seen in “Aarya 2” and “Tadap”, is set to star in a movie called “Dukaan” based on the concept of surrogacy.

The film will be directed by rookie director duo Siddharth Singh and Garima Wahal, who have written films like “Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ram-leela” and “Toilet: Ek Prem Katha”.

The actor began to prepare for his role as his character requires a certain degree of research and backstory sketching before the movie takes place on the ground.

Speaking of the project, Sikandar, “‘Dukaan’ is a very special film. It’s a project that Siddharth and Garima have been working on for a very long time and I’m happy to see them make it now.

Commenting on the subject of the surrogacy film, the actor said, “It revolves around an important and relevant topic and I’m really happy that they wanted me to be a part of it. It’s a role. that I have never played before and I am delighted to play this role.

Kajal Aggarwal shows off his growing baby bump

Hyderabad– Actress Kajal Aggarwal confirmed her pregnancy by posting a photo in which she is seen posing with her husband with her baby bump.

Her husband Gautam Kitchlu announced that they were expecting their first child together, posting an encrypted message on his social media earlier. Now the actress, her fans and her co-stars seem to be happy.

All dressed in a tight black dress with slit on the thighs, Kajal is seen matching her outfit to that of her husband, as they show off the baby’s bump. In a few other photos, Kajal and Gautam appear to be having a good time.

After rumors of pregnancy, Gautam himself posted a photo, along with an emoticon of a pregnant woman, which confirmed the news. With the photo of the baby bump, the couple finally announced their pregnancy.

The actress married her handsome businessman on October 30, 2020, in an intimate ceremony. Since her marriage, Kajal has juggled work and travel with her husband.

On the job front, Kajal has completed her role in the upcoming Telugu film “Acharya”, in which she is paired alongside Tollywood megastar Chiranjeevi.

Hansika Motwani has nine projects online this year

Chennai– Actress Hansika Motwani, who has delivered a number of Tamil and Telugu superhits, started the new year with optimism, saying she has nine films in different stages of production slated for this year.

Hansika, who is very optimistic about the New Year, said: “Last year was a big challenge for everyone. Above all, the film industry, which has been confined to unbearably difficult times. However, it’s great to see the light at the end of the tunnel as life returns to normal for everyone in this new year 2022. ”

Thanking her friends in the film fraternity, the media, her fans and all who have been so supportive during these trying times, the actress said, “It is love and compassion that keeps the world moving. , and I am happy and blessed to have found them in abundance. I am delighted to report that I have nine projects lined up this year that are in different stages of production. I wish everyone their dreams and goals come true this year.Stay happy, peaceful, successful, and remember to spread positivity, which is the need of the hour.

The actress, who has a number of films including “Maha”, “Partner”, “Rowdy Baby”, “My name is Shruthi” and “105 Minutes”, which are all waiting to hit screens, is also working on a Hotstar. Originals made by Rajesh which marks their second collaboration after ‘Oru Kal Oru Kannadi’.

Kirti Kulhari: “Human” made me see doctors in a new light

Bombay– Kirti Kulhari, who stars as Dr Saira Sabarwal in the upcoming “Human” medical thriller series, revealed that her role gave her a new perspective on healthcare professionals.

She feels grateful to be an actress because it allows her to portray and touch many lives with her work.

The actress mentions: “As I played the part, I understood the noble thought behind being a doctor, what it really means to be a doctor, to be there for someone selflessly and to be there for someone. help reduce his pain. “

Defining her process as an actress, she says, “I approach all of my characters in a way where I try to find the person behind the profession.”

For her, the beauty of acting is that not only does it connect with people on a brain level, but it’s also rewarding in many ways for the actor himself, as she puts it. : “That’s the beauty of acting, all the characters that you have portrayed on screen, lead you to become a better person. (IANS)