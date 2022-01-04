What Prince Andrew’s abuse case could mean for the royal family





LONDON Queen Elizabeth II will celebrate her 70th birthday on the throne in February, a milestone unmatched by any British sovereign and a chance to turn the page on three years of unrelenting turmoil within the Royal Family. But a sex abuse trial in a Manhattan courtroom could still spoil its celebration. Lawyers for the Queen’s second son Prince Andrew on Tuesday asked a federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit brought by Virginia Roberts Giuffre in which she claims Andrew, a friend of the late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, raped her when she was 17. It was the latest in a series of legal maneuvers by the princes ‘lawyers to defuse Ms Giuffres’ case. While Judge Lewis A. Kaplan did not immediately rule on the petition, leaving Andrews’ legal fate in abeyance for now, the hearing dramatized the shadow the 61-year-old prince still casts on his family. . If the judge allows the case to proceed, Andrew could face prejudicial testimony from Ms Giuffre about his allegations of mistreatment of her at Mr Epstein’s residences in New York City and in the Caribbean. It would throw the Windsor House back into scandal just as it hopes to use the Platinum Jubilee to remind Britons of the Queen’s extraordinary longevity and largely flawless service record.

The 70-minute hearing provided a glimpse into the types of issues that could arise in a protracted trial. At one point, Prince Andrew’s senior lawyer Andrew B. Brettler argued Ms Giuffre had not been specific in her allegations against him. Judge Kaplan replied that she claimed to have been subjected to involuntary sex and asked what was not clear about this.

If the case drags on and on, yes it will be a thorn in the side of the Platinum Jubilee, said Dickie Arbiter, who was the Queen’s press secretary from 1988 to 2000. Beyond the issues raised in this Case cases, he said, were the lingering questions sparked by the rift between the family and Prince Harry and his US-born wife, Meghan. Harry, the Queen’s grandson, plans to release a memoir in late 2022, which has disturbed members of the Royal Family who fear other unflattering details of what the estranged prince and Meghan have claimed to be a callous and racist treatment by members of the royal family. family. Andrews’ woes, by contrast, are largely on his own initiative, Royal Watchers point out, the product of his association with disgraced Mr Epstein and another friend, Ghislaine Maxwell, who was sentenced last week for conspiring with Mr. Epstein to recruit, groom and abuse underage girls. Ms. Giuffre maintains that she was one of these victims; Andrew denies her claim that she was trafficked to him.

The Queen has already largely banned Andrew from public life, a process that gained momentum after a disastrous interview he gave to the BBC in November 2019, in which he tried to explain his friendship with Mr. Epstein and denied the allegations of sexual misconduct, saying he had no recollection of meeting Ms. Giuffre. He no longer appears at public events, or even military ceremonies, and UK media coverage of him is uniformly scathing. When photographers capture the image of Andrews often driving a car coming or going to visit his mother, he appears as the grizzled, tired shadow of the once dashing helicopter pilot who wowed the country with his service during the Falklands War and his busy celibacy. My hunch is that most people have lost interest in him, said Penny Junor, a royal historian. He’s arrogant and not particularly popular. Since he passed middle age, has there been a general sense of what he does?

In one regard, however, Andrew could remain a lingering problem, Ms Junor said. The Queen has not stripped him of his honorary military titles, some of which he inherited from his father, Prince Philip, who died last year. This has sparked objections from veterans, who say it is improper to be under the command of someone faced with such allegations. Julian Perreira, a former Grenadier Guards sergeant who served in Afghanistan, told The Times of London last week, being cleared to retain his role as Colonel of the Grenadier Guards and other military titles, Prince Andrew will put a stain on the regiments take pride in history and will belittle the hard work of past and future generations of grenadiers. He must withdraw immediately. Prince Harry was stripped of his honorary military titles as well as the right to use the honorary title of His Royal Highness after he and Meghan stepped down from official duties and settled in Southern California.

That Andrew retains his titles, even though he is accused of sexual misconduct, appears to some in Britain as the ultimate illustration of a double standard for privileged members of the royal family. It would be virtually impossible to defend if found guilty of abusing a minor. Andrew’s reputation, critics say, has not been helped by his legal maneuvers. Rather than confronting the allegations directly, the prince scrambled to avoid being served with legal papers in Britain. His lawyers have attempted to have the case dismissed on jurisdictional grounds and, more recently, on the basis of a settlement agreement between Ms Giuffre and Mr Epstein.

Under the 2009 deal, unsealed on Monday, Mr. Epstein paid Ms. Giuffre $ 500,000 to resolve a lawsuit in which she accused him of sexually assaulting her as a teenager. Ms Giuffre, in turn, agreed to release Mr Epstein and other potential defendants from other litigation, a category that Andrews lawyers said included it. But Ms Giuffres’ attorney, David Boies, argued in court that Andrew was not the target of the sex trafficking allegations made by Ms Giuffre in 2009. Therefore, he is not protected under the laws. terms of the settlement. He was someone the girls had been trafficked to, Mr Boies told the judge. He is not a potential accused. Although Judge Kaplan did not indicate how he inclined to close the case, he pointedly allowed the evidence-gathering process to continue. This will keep the legal pressure on Andrew. And it will give a tense start to the Platinum Jubilee Year for the Queen, who is already struggling with health issues that have kept her away from the public since October. The Queen, royal watchers note, has been unwavering in her affection for Andrew, even though his public reputation has withered. Having agreed to put her son aside, a step pushed by her eldest son and heir, Prince Charles doubts that she will deprive Andrew of his titles.

The Queen gives and the Queen takes out, but the hangar will likely be reluctant to take that out because that’s all they have left, Mr Arbiter said. She is the head of state and nation, but ultimately she is also his mother.

