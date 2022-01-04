Entertainment
Gateway Casinos & Entertainment Limited Appoints Queenie Wong as Chief Financial Officer | Business
BURNABY, British Columbia – (BUSINESS WIRE) – January 4, 2022–
Gateway Casinos & Entertainment Limited ( bridge or the Society ) is pleased to announce the appointment of Queenie Wong as Chief Financial Officer of the Company, effective January 1, 2022 (subject to regulatory approvals).
Ms. Wong has been employed by Gateway since 2011, previously holding key financial positions such as Chief Accounting Officer and Senior Vice President of Finance for the company. Over the past 10 years, Ms. Wong has played a critical role in facilitating Gateway’s major growth by working transparently with internal finance and accounting teams as well as external stakeholders and investors. Ms. Wong was instrumental in several strategic growth transactions, including the acquisition of Playtime Gaming, which added six properties to the company’s portfolio, the successful expansion into Ontario which now includes 12 properties, and the finalization of the refinancing. of the company in October 2021. Prior to joining Gateway, Ms. Wong worked in PwC’s Audit and Assurance group.
Queenies leadership has helped facilitate Gateways’ growth in the company’s portfolio of properties and new developments, as well as being a strategic leader throughout the COVID recovery period, said Tony Santo, CEO of Gateway.
Ms. Wong will continue to report directly to Tony Santo in her new role as Chief Financial Officer.
About Gateway Casinos & Entertainment Limited
Gateway Casinos & Entertainment Limited (Gateway) is one of Canada’s largest and most diverse gaming and entertainment companies with 26 gaming properties in British Columbia and Ontario and two additional properties in Edmonton, Alberta. As of March 16, 2020, just prior to the implementation of COVID-19 restrictions, our operations included 26 gaming properties in British Columbia and Ontario, with 12,971 slots, 365 table games (including 41 table poker ), 902 bingo seats and 79 food and beverage outlets (F&B). As of July 14, 2021, we had approximately 6,500 employees in British Columbia and Ontario. A multi-pronged growth strategy has allowed Gateway to diversify and expand its product offering, including the development of exclusive casino and restaurant brands, dramatically improving the gaming customer experience while attracting new customers. Some of Gateways’ exclusive brands include Match Eatery & Public House, Atlas Steak + Fish and the new Halleys Club. In 2017, Gateway celebrated 25 years in the games and entertainment industry in Canada. Further information is available on www.gatewaycasinos.com.
About the Catalyst Capital Group
The Catalyst Capital Group Inc., a private equity investment firm with more than $ 6 billion in assets under management founded in 2002, is a leader in operations-driven turnaround investing. The company’s mandate is to produce risk-adjusted returns, consistent with its philosophy that we buy what we can build. Enablers The guiding principles of investment excellence through operational involvement, superior analysis, attention to detail, intellectual curiosity, teamwork and reputation are key to business success. The Catalyst team collectively has over 110 years of extensive experience in restructuring, credit markets, and investment and investment banking in Canada, the United States, Latin America and Europe.
